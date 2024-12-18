Submit Release
Federal Government Approves California’s Ban on the Sale of New Gas Cars by 2035

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday approved California’s authority to set tougher emissions standards on new cars, trucks and SUVs than those created by the federal government — a move the incoming Trump administration will almost certainly seek to revoke.

