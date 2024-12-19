Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Release of January 2025 Digital Signage Graphics

Our graphics for January are created to inform and engage employees on crucial health issues and notable cultural observances.” — Sara Beth Joyner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are delighted to announce the release of their latest monthly holiday and observance graphics for January 2025, available exclusively through their Breakroom E-News program. This collection of 20 graphics features an engaging array of health-related awareness themes and cultural celebrations tailored for the new year. The Breakroom E-News holiday and healthcare observance library is updated monthly with 15-50 new graphics designed to educate and engage employees across various sectors.January’s Diverse Array of Health Observances and Cultural CelebrationsThe January collection from HAC & QAH encompasses a broad spectrum of health awareness themes, including:• Thyroid Awareness Month• National Glaucoma Awareness Month• Cervical Health Awareness Month• National Blood Donor Month• National Stalking Awareness MonthThese health observances are complemented by significant cultural and social events such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Chinese New Year, and National Popcorn Day, providing a rich and varied content mix that caters to the diverse interests and backgrounds of all employees. This comprehensive suite of graphics also underscores a variety of significant dates and themes, aimed at enhancing awareness and engagement in both healthcare and corporate settings.Enhancing Workplace Engagement Through Informative Graphics"Our graphics for January are created to inform and engage employees on crucial health issues and notable cultural observances," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We believe that raising awareness through these visuals can significantly enhance understanding and encourage participation across the entire workplace."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Each graphic is designed to spark dialogue and build a more connected and informed community within every organization. From health tips to cultural celebrations, our content is aimed at enriching the daily experience of employees, making each day at work not only educational but also culturally enriching."About Breakroom E-NewsThe Breakroom E-News program by HAC & QAH is a digital signage service that delivers curated content directly to corporate and healthcare settings. By updating monthly with new graphics that reflect current observances and celebrations, the program ensures that organizations can maintain a dynamic and responsive communication strategy that keeps all team members connected and informed.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

