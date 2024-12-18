DHS Reports Presumptive Positive Human Case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Wisconsin

For Immediate Release December 18, 2024 Contact Elizabeth Goodsitt, 608-266-1683

Jennifer Miller, 608-266-1683

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has detected the first presumptive positive human case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1), also known as bird flu, in Barron County. The human case follows an infected flock of commercial poultry identified in Barron County. The person had exposure to the infected flock. The case was identified through testing at the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene (WSLH) and is pending confirmation at CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

DHS, in coordination with Barron County Health and Human Services, is monitoring farm workers who may have been exposed to the virus and has provided them with information to protect their health. The risk to the general public in Wisconsin remains low. People who work with infected animals, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk.

The H5N1 HPAI virus has continued to circulate in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021. H5N1 HPAI viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. Caused by influenza type A viruses, the disease can cause illnesses ranging from very mild to severe depending on the strain and species affected. The disease can spread from infected birds to people by contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

The virus does not spread easily from animals to people. People who have gotten sick with bird flu have been in direct contact with infected animals.

Symptoms of bird flu in people include:

Sore throat

Fever

Muscle aches

Cough

Eye infections (Conjunctivitis)

Anyone who develops symptoms of flu or an eye infection and has been in contact with animals who may have been infected should stay home (not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call their doctor's office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to the virus. Treatment for bird flu may include hospitalization, supportive care, and/or the use of antivirals.

It is safe to eat eggs, poultry, and meat that has been fully cooked. Pasteurized milk and milk products, such as cheese and yogurt, are also safe to eat and drink. General precautions should always be taken when handling any raw meat, including raw eggs, to avoid possibly spreading germs. These measures include:

Washing hands and surfaces before and after food preparation.

Avoiding using the same utensils on raw meat as on other foods, even cooked meat.

Cooking raw meat thoroughly.

Additional case counts will be posted to Outbreaks, Recalls, and Investigations in Wisconsin. Prevention information for farmworkers or others who have close contact with birds, dairy cows, or other relevant animals can be found under Protective Actions for People.