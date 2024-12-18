U.S. Naval War College Hosts 11th Women, Peace and Security Symposium

The symposium, themed “Rethinking Global Security in a Complex World,” aimed to broaden understanding of complex global security challenges and the critical importance of gender perspectives across the continuum of national and international security.

“In addition to forging enduring international relationships and enabling greater appreciation for global and cultural perspectives, the WPS framework leverages the power of

our servicewomen’s perspective,” said Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of NWC, while welcoming the participants. “This perspective is critical to the collective effectiveness of our warfighting team and a force multiplier as the complexity of our global environment continues to increase.”

The more than 1,300 in-person and virtual participants included military and government leaders, other national security practitioners, NWC faculty members and students, scholars and non-governmental organization representatives. These participants represented nearly 50 partner and Allied nations.

Keynote speakers included Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo; Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro; U.N. Under Secretary General and Special Coordinator on Improving the UN’s Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Christian Saunders; Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; and Valerie Hudson, Ph.D., distinguished professor and George H.W. Bush Chair, Texas A&M University.

As guest of honor, President Osmani-Sadriu delivered remarks on Kosovo’s journey as a country committed to advancing the WPS agenda.

“The WPS agenda connects us across borders and unites us in shared beliefs that empower women,” Osmani-Sadriu stated. “Kosovo’s pain from the past and our ambitions for the future have made us everyday fighters for the WPS agenda as one that redefines the foundations of peace, equality, and stability worldwide.”

Del Toro offered remarks on the importance of the U.S. Navy’s commitment to WPS.

“We—men and women alike—must contribute to the meaningful participation of women in the armed forces to increase combat readiness and operational effectiveness,” Del Toro said. “By empowering women, we are not merely fulfilling a moral imperative. We are also investing in a more peaceful, prosperous, and just future for all.”

A keynote speech was delivered by Valerie Hudson, Ph.D., distinguished professor and George H.W. Bush Chair, Texas A&M University. Hudson’s strategic analysis of WPS as critical to national security was preceded by a presentation on the topic earlier this year at NWC, where she noted that national security suffers when women are not included in policy and decision-making.

“What do we see when we open our eyes?” Hudson said. “We see that the security of states is integrally tied to the security of women."

Saunders provided data on the rise in the number and severity of sexual violence and conflict involving women and called for leaders to move beyond tokenism to real, tangible change.

“We must transform our organizations’ policies and practices to consistently embed women’s voices and perspectives at the heart of everything that we do in the areas of peace and security, and leadership is a critical aspect of that culture of transformation,” Saunders stated. “To deny women’s full and equal participation is to legitimize the same patriarchal and misogynistic culture that culminates in their exposure to sexual and gender-based violence.”

Symposium attendees participated in 10 panels and six keynote presentations supported by over 90 speakers covering a variety of topics such as strengthening maritime security, cybersecurity, civil society in defense and security affairs, cultivating allyship in the defense and security sectors, addressing gender-based violence, gender perspectives on strategic plans and operations, women in leadership and human rights.

NWC’s WPS symposium supports various strategic directives and policies, including the 2023 U.S. WPS Strategy and National Action Plan, WPS Act of 2017 and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1325 on WPS.

“In the coming years, strategically, Resolution 1325 has to be a continued effort in the U.S. as it competes with rising vicious power and challenges to rules-based order,” Jenkins stated. “It is vital for us to remain laser-focused on building enduring security partnerships that are rooted in strong, accountable, and inclusive partnerships that not only advance WPS in policy but fully integrate its mainstream practices.”

Jenkins added that WPS is needed for the U.S. to successfully employ a whole-of-nation approach to strategic competition.

Saira Yamin, Ph.D., NWC's Ambassador Swanee Hunt Chair of Women, Peace, and Security emphasized that WPS promotes inclusive approaches to improve security outcomes as mixed gender-teams are significantly more innovative and better able to solve complex problems.

“There is a global momentum in women’s increased participation in defense and security roles that is creating increased opportunities for security cooperation, interoperability, and integrated deterrence with partner nation militaries,” Yamin said. “Nations that invest in and draw on the abilities of 100% of their population are more resilient and secure than those who leave half of them behind. Strong women are the strongest weapons for a state and society.”

Information and ideas generated during the event will play a key role in supporting NWC’s newest course, Perspectives on Modern War (PMW), which was introduced at the beginning of the 2024-25 academic year. Students will leverage insights gained to critically evaluate how the diverse experiences and expertise of military, government, academic and industry leaders can inform their understanding of past leadership challenges and shape their approach to future ones.

Symposium findings, including emerging ideas on strategic competition and the future of war and diplomacy, will also be compiled and published as a resource for NWC students and faculty, other U.S. and international institutions and U.S. government and military policy and decision makers.

NWC has been committed to integrating WPS subject matter into its curriculum and faculty research since 2011 when the first WPS U.S. National Action Plan was launched.

As a leader in professional military education, NWC plays an important role in Navy and DoD support of the U.S. WPS Strategy and National Action Plan, empowering women’s meaningful participation in all phases of planning and operations to generate outcomes advancing state and human security.

As the first country to adopt a comprehensive law on WPS (Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017), the U.S. is committed to upholding U.N. Security Council Resolution 1325’s premise that the core WPS principles of women’s participation and protection are critical for effective conflict prevention and resolution, for peacebuilding, and for peacekeeping efforts.

Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war.