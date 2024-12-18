Strengthening partnerships under the waves: URC and UUVRON 1 practice undersea rescue fundamentals with the Peruvian Navy

The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners the U.S. Navy with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. The initiative brings these South American submarines to the United States for a series of drills, exercises, and interoperability events. While in Southern California, Pisagua’s crew strengthened relationships with U.S. Navy personnel and honed their skills in a variety of areas, including damage control, communications, hoisting exercises, and undersea rescue fundamentals.

It is the focus on undersea rescue fundamentals that brought Pisagua’s crew together with the professionals of URC, the U.S. Navy’s sole provider for U.S. and allied submarine rescue support.

”This exercise enhances our coordination with allies and partners in the mission of submarine rescue. It enables us to develop, refine, and practice our TTPs [tactics, techniques, and procedures] for rescue while building relationships in the international community and strengthening relationships in critical regions,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Skiles, executive officer of URC. “It builds confidence for both parties in the ability to get our sailors and our allies and partners home safe in the event of a major casualty.”

This particular exercise involved Pisagua descending to the bottom of the ocean and establishing underwater communications with the would-be rescue team. The rescue team then coordinated with personnel assigned to UUVGRU-1 to localize the submarine while also using a DISSUB Response Team from URC to minimize the intervention time for a subsequent rescue.

It is the fourth time that URC has worked with DESI partners in this fashion, and the second time with BAP Pisagua. Working together through exercises like this demonstrates the deepening coordination with URC and international Allies and partners.

“The coordination for submarine rescue is a unique mission set in the international community. We all acknowledge the inherent danger in submarining and being part of one of the world’s rescue capabilities enables us to teach and learn from our international partners through that mission,” Skiles added. “Through events like DYNAMIC MONARCH and DESI, we can maximize the probability of a successful rescue through our own capabilities or international capabilities that we’ve had the opportunity to operate and train with. These events are even more crucial for countries that don’t have inherent submarine rescue capabilities and will rely on external support from other countries in the event of a DISSUB event.”

For the Peruvian Navy, this exercise further reinforced the importance of the DESI program and its ability to enhance cooperation and collaboration between the U.S. and Peru in a variety of areas and battlespaces.

“We have learned so much from this program with the U.S. Navy and we are already looking forward to our next opportunity to participate in DESI,” said Cmdr. Raul UGARTE Aguayo, Peruvian Navy Submarine Liaison Officer. “In 2026, we will further strengthen our cooperation by incorporating our new rescue seat recently installed on our submarine Chipana.”

URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the U.S. Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency.

Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 provides training, material and personnel readiness support for the medium auxiliary floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5), Undersea Rescue Command and four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including: anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

