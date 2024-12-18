NATO Allies and the U.S. Navy Strengthen Interoperability in Denmark and France with VLS Reloads

ROTA, SPAIN - Under the operational command of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, Naval Cargo Handling Battalions (NCHB) 10 and 1 successfully completed vertical launching system (VLS) reloads for two U.S. Navy surface combatants: USS Gettysburg (CG 64) in Skagen, Denmark, and USS Stout (DDG 55) in Brest, France, showcasing NATO interoperability and expeditionary logistics capabilities. These developments represent a critical advancement in enhancing NATO's readiness and collective deterrence.

It was the first time a reserve Expeditionary Reload Team (ERT) conducted an expeditionary ordnance exercise (EXPORD) in a foreign country using live ordnance, and the Skagen operation was the first of its kind in Denmark. It entailed reloading Gettysburg, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser.

In order to secure the success of the intricate evolution, Danish military personnel joined forces with U.S. Sailors, thereby strengthening NATO cooperation.

“This vertical launch system reload event was the first with live munition, where U.S. and Danish personnel cooperated on the execution,” said, Cmdr. John Aeroe Hansen, Royal Danish Navy Command N4 Logistics, Units and Shore Installations, Supply deputy branch chief. “I am pleased that the execution went smooth and without any hiccups and look forward to enhancing this mutual logistic support.”

“The growing partnership between the U.S. Navy and the Danish Armed Forces was demonstrated by our ability to conduct VLS reloads in Skagen,” said Lt. Aaron Dillon, commander of Task Group 68.5. “Wherever our forces are deployed, this evolution guarantees that we can maintain combat readiness.”

Stout, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, was unloaded and reloaded by NCHB 1 in Brest, France, demonstrating the flexibility of the U.S. Navy in utilizing NATO partner ports in non-traditional ways for vital missions.

"These reloads are more than logistical exercises,” said Lt. j.g. Justin Morgan, NCHB 1 ERT Officer-in-Charge. “They're a testament to the capability and professionalism of our expeditionary logistics forces and our allies. Our combined strength is demonstrated by our ability to carry out this operation in various settings and with various allies and partners."

Conducting VLS reloads at two different sites demonstrated the flexibility of expeditionary logistical units, and verified the equipment and processes required to quickly replenish ships with guided munitions at any NATO port.

"By carrying out these evolutions, we ensure we are always ready to support forward-deployed combatants in contested environments,” said Lt. Chris Garazatua, Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Group liaison officer to CTF 68. “In high-end conflict, this level of readiness can make the difference."

These activities also demonstrate the unity and capacity of NATO Allies at a strategic level.

“This type of highly complex, cross-training in cargo handling and reloading our surface combatants is precisely the kind of rehearsal that helps us achieve interoperability with our capable NATO Allies,” said Commodore Task Force 68, Capt. Jeremy Wheat. “It gives us maximum flexibility to be able to conduct these types of evolutions, regardless of ship, port, or flag patch. It is this interoperability across NATO Allies and partners that proves to be our strongest deterrent.”

CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces, in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provides expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments.

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.