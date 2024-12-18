St. Charles County Conservation Agent reminds hunters St. Louis is prime for waterfowl hunting and seasons are now open

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds St. Louis area duck and goose hunters that the fall/winter migration is now in full swing, and all waterfowl seasons are currently open. As colder weather continues to roll in, new birds are arriving in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis region sits in the Mississippi Flyway, which accounts for 40 - 50% of the country’s annual duck harvest and 30 - 40% of the country’s goose harvest.

“If you are in the St. Louis region and are a duck hunter, or even wanting to try waterfowl hunting for the first time, you are in one of the best areas to get out and experience the sport,” said St. Charles County Conservation Agent, Zack Durbin.

Durbin said the St. Louis region provides many opportunities for waterfowlers to get out and hunt. MDC currently has two intensively managed waterfowl hunting areas in the St. Louis region. Those conservation areas are Marais Temps Claire in St. Charles County and B.K. Leach in Lincoln County. Waterfowl population and harvest information about these two conservation areas can be found by calling the waterfowl hotline at 573-898-5905.

“There are some additional conservation areas and portions of both the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers that may provide waterfowl hunting opportunities in the region, such as Prairie Slough, Cuivre Island, Upper Mississippi conservation areas, and the unrestricted portion of the Mississippi River,” said Agent Durbin.

Duck hunting in Missouri is split into three separate zones with different start and end dates for each zone. The St. Louis region has areas in both the north and middle zones. The last day of season for the north zone is Dec. 31 and the last day of season for the middle zone is Jan. 5.

“Although these end dates are approaching, waterfowlers should be reminded that there is still opportunity to harvest geese once the duck season closes,” Durbin said.

Goose season started on Nov. 11 and runs through Feb. 6 and the light goose conservation order begins Feb. 7 and runs through April 30. During regular goose season hunters may harvest Canada, brant, greater white-fronted geese, and light geese (snow, blue, and Ross’s). The daily/possession limits for each species are as follows.

Species Daily Possession

Canada/Brant 3 combined total 9 combined total

Greater white-fronted 2 6

Light Geese 20 No possession limit

During the light goose conservation order species that may be harvested are snow, blue, and Ross’s geese. Also, during the conservation order there is no daily or possession limit for light geese.

“These two seasons provide great opportunity for hunters to continue to chase waterfowl species after the duck seasons have closed,” Agent Durbin added.

Additional important information hunters should remember about these two seasons is summarized below:

Regular Goose Season: Nov. 11 – Feb. 6

Permits required: Small Game hunting permit, Migratory Bird Hunting permit, Federal Waterfowl Stamp.

Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.

Possession and use of lead shot is prohibited.

Shotguns must be 10 gauge or smaller and cannot be capable of holding more than three shells.

Recorded or electronically amplified bird calls are prohibited.

The head or one fully feathered wing must remain attached to all waterfowl while being transported from the field to one’s home.

Report banded birds. Bands recovered and reported by hunters provide important information about survival, migration, and harvest rates for a variety of migratory game birds.

Light Goose Conservation Order: Feb. 7 - April 30

Permits required: Conservation Order Permit.

Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.

Shotguns must be 10 gauge or smaller and you may use shotguns that are capable of holding more than three shells.

Electronic calls and electronically activated calls are permitted.

“St. Louis area hunters are lucky to be in one of the county’s best hot spots to hunt ducks and geese. We hope hunters take advantage of these great opportunities, and above all, stay safe out there,” said Agent Durbin.