Guatemalan National Added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added a fugitive with ties to Sherman—Geovany Saul Carcamo—to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Geovany Saul Carcamo, 27, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, has been wanted out of Grayson Co. since Dec. 3, 2024, for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In 2022, Carcamo was removed from the United States for illegal entry. Investigators believe he has now fled the Sherman area for Houston.

Carcamo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. More information about Carcamo or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 45 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 16 sex offenders, 10 gang members, and four criminal illegal immigrants—with $32,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

