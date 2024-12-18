VFAF's Debbie Dooley Launches Monday Weekly Spaces Show on @VFAFWarroom with Co-Host Jared Craig said Stan Fitzgerald

Debbie Dooley Georgia Veterans for America First State Chapter President Debbie Dooley Veterans for America First with President Donald Trump Georgia Veterans for America First - VFAF GA State Chapter Debbie Dooley Georgia Veterans for America First at Georgia State Capitol

Tea Party Co-Founder Debbie Dooley, Georgia Veterans for America First Press Secretary launches weekly X Spaces show said Stan Fitzgerald GA Political Director

Debbie Dooley will bring great conversations to VFAF Media; she is feared by the establishment and a powerful force in Georgia, Tune in to the show!” — Jared Craig Georgia VFAF President

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies the official press room of Veterans for America First Debbie Dooley is a VFAF National Ambassador and Press Secretary of the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First. Dooley has launched a weekly show scheduled for Mondays at 7PM EST on X at the @VFAFWarroom feed and will be available to listen to as a podcast.Debbie Dooley is one of the national co-founders of the American tea party movement and has been a Republican activist since 1976. She served as National Coordinator for Tea Party Patriots and served on the Tea Party Patriots Board for 10 years. She served as FreedomWorks Georgia Coordinator from 2008 to 2009.Dooley is also President of both Atlanta Tea Party and the America First Tea Party. She was an early supporter of President Donald Trump and her endorsement was carried on conservative media outlet Breitbart.Dooley serves as an Ambassador for Veterans for America First and is the Georgia Press Secretary for VFAF.She has appeared numerous times in television media outlets which include Fox News, MSNBC, CNN, and BBC. Her work has also been featured in national print/online publications including The New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, L.A. Times, N.Y. Times, U.K. Guardian, and other international publications.Joining Dooley as Co-Host will be Attorney Jared Craig, VFAF National Vice President and President of the Georgia State Chapter. Craig served on the RNC/Trump Campaign election integrity legal team.Listen to the kickoff test run show at: https://x.com/VFAFWarroom/status/1868807575262867917 In other VFAF News:VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationStan Fitzgerald officially returns to Veterans for America First national leadership team as well as being named Georgia state chapter political director. "Stan Fitzgerald never actually left; the public resignation was from the now defunct group which split at the time during the campaign, and Fitzgerald has remained a powerful force with VFAF.US working for the America First political agenda" said Jared Craig National Vice President.

VFAF - The Grassroots road a Video tribute to the Veterans for America First organization

