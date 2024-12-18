Charcoal Creek Segment of Boise River WMA closed to entry Dec. 23

The Boise River Wildlife Management Area’s Charcoal Creek Segment, including all roads and trails, will be closed to the public for administrative management activities on Monday, Dec. 23.

The work will involve low-flying helicopter operations and is part of Fish and Game’s efforts to place radio collars on mule deer fawns.

As a reminder, the portion of the Boise Front Segment west of Highway 21 and north of Warm Springs Avenue remains closed to all entry through March 31. You can learn more about that closure here.