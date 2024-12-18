Laredo CBP officers seize $6.9 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Colombia Solidarity Port of Entry this week seized more than 757 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $6.9 million in a single enforcement action.

“This seizure highlights the dedication and vigilance of our officers who work tirelessly to safeguard our borders. Their hard work and keen attention to detail helped prevent dangerous contraband from entering our communities,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “I want to commend the entire team for their commitment to our mission of ensuring public safety and upholding the law.”

Plastic jugs containing 757 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge.

The seizure occurred Dec. 16 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a cargo truck hauling a shipment of water for painting for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included CBP canines and physical inspection. Upon further examination, CBP officers discovered 757 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in 16 jugs within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $6,962,621.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.