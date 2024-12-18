Carol Moya Inspires the Future of Business at Build Safe Connection in Boston

Carol Moya energizes the audience at Build Safe Connection, sharing actionable LinkedIn strategies to help businesses grow and thrive in the digital age. Carol Moya Carol Moya captivates the crowd at Build Safe Connection with her powerful insights on leveraging LinkedIn to unlock business growth and create lasting connections.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Build Safe Connection (BSC), hosted at the historic Huntington Theatre in Boston, proved to be the premier gathering for construction industry leaders, innovators, and professionals looking to reshape their businesses and prioritize safety. Organized by Rony Jabour, a global advocate for workplace safety, the event brought together over 300 participants, including some of the most prominent names in construction.While the day was filled with impactful speeches and game-changing insights, one name stood out: Carol Moya, a LinkedIn expert who left the audience enthralled with her powerful, practical session on how to leverage digital tools to grow businesses and build meaningful connections.Carol Moya: Unlocking the Power of LinkedInAs Carol Moya stepped onto the stage, the packed auditorium immediately sensed that they were about to hear something transformative. Moya, known for her expertise in using LinkedIn as a powerful business tool, delivered an energetic and practical presentation that resonated deeply with an audience hungry for solutions to modern business challenges.“In today’s digital age, success is about more than working hard—it’s about working smart and knowing how to position yourself and your business to the right audience,” Moya told the crowd.During her session, Moya demystified LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, and showed attendees how to:Optimize their profiles to stand out as industry leaders.Use content to showcase their expertise and attract new opportunities.Build valuable connections that lead to business growth and partnerships.The session was a revelation for many in the audience. For small business owners, contractors, and industry veterans who have long focused on traditional methods of growth, Moya’s insights opened a new world of opportunity.A Day of Learning, Connection, and InnovationThe Build Safe Connection brought together a dynamic lineup of speakers who inspired and educated attendees with their personal stories and industry expertise:Silvio Rodrigues, a leader in industrial roofing in Massachusetts, shared his rise to success and the lessons learned along the way.Jesus Barroso, a pioneer in insulation, moved the crowd with his story of determination, going from a helper to one of the most respected business owners in his field.Giovani Miguel, an international entrepreneur, inspired attendees with his journey to becoming a global leader in his industry.Alex Lira, a visionary in AI, captivated the audience with his presentation on artificial intelligence in construction, a topic that brought excitement and curiosity to the room.Wando de Oliveira, a respected Build Inspector, reinforced the importance of quality and compliance to ensure safe worksites.Rony Jabour, the event’s host and organizer, delivered an emotional keynote that left few dry eyes in the theater. Sharing his personal story of losing his father to a workplace accident, Jabour reminded the audience of the human cost of unsafe work environments.“Safety isn’t optional—it’s a responsibility. No family should have to experience what mine did,” Jabour said, his words reverberating through the silent crowd.Carol Moya’s Impact: A New Tool for SuccessCarol Moya’s session was particularly significant because it bridged the gap between tradition and innovation. Her practical strategies on using LinkedIn provided a clear roadmap for attendees to expand their businesses, connect with clients, and position themselves as leaders in their industries.“I never knew LinkedIn could be such a powerful tool for my business,” said one contractor. “Carol Moya’s session showed me exactly how to use it to connect with new clients and showcase what we do best.”Another attendee reflected: “Her tips were actionable and easy to understand. I left feeling like I have a new strategy to take my company to the next level.”A Gathering of Industry LeadersThe event also served as a hub for networking and collaboration. Contractors, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the U.S. shared ideas, exchanged contacts, and forged new partnerships.Attendees included some of the most prominent names in the construction industry, who praised the event’s quality and focus:“I’ve been to many conferences, but Build Safe Connection was different. It wasn’t just about safety—it was about innovation, leadership, and real solutions for growing your business,” said one Massachusetts business owner.Looking Ahead: Build Safe Connection May 2025As the day came to a close, Rony Jabour left the audience with a powerful call to action:“Success is about building businesses that are not only profitable but sustainable, innovative, and safe. Together, we can lead this industry to a better future.”The next Build Safe Connection is already scheduled for May 2025, and excitement is building for what promises to be an even bigger and more impactful event.“Those who missed this year’s conference missed something truly special,” said one attendee. “May 2025 is already on my calendar—I won’t make the same mistake twice.”Final Reflection: A Transformative DayCarol Moya’s session stood out as a highlight of the Build Safe Connection, offering attendees a tangible way to embrace technology and take their businesses to the next level. Alongside a stellar lineup of speakers and the emotional impact of Rony Jabour’s mission for safety, the event delivered a day that was as practical as it was inspiring.For those who were there, it was an experience they’ll carry forward into their businesses and lives. For those who missed it, the message is clear:May 2025 is not to be missed.

