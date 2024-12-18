Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Mutual Affrey

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5006471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/15/24 0833 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Griggs Road, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Simple Assault/ Mutual Affray

 

ACCUSED:  Owen Rego

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Dana Mcintyre 

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/15/24 at approximately 0833 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred on Griggs Road in Craftsbury. Investigation showed that Rego and Mcintyre had gotten into a physical altercation with each other.  Rego was arrested, brought to the Derby Barracks for processing and released on citation. Mcintyre was located later and was issued a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    1/21/25 0830 hours     

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

