Derby Barracks/ Mutual Affrey

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006471

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/15/24 0833 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Griggs Road, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Simple Assault/ Mutual Affray

ACCUSED: Owen Rego

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

ACCUSED: Dana Mcintyre

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/15/24 at approximately 0833 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred on Griggs Road in Craftsbury. Investigation showed that Rego and Mcintyre had gotten into a physical altercation with each other. Rego was arrested, brought to the Derby Barracks for processing and released on citation. Mcintyre was located later and was issued a citation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/21/25 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

