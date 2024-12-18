Derby Barracks/ Mutual Affrey
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006471
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/15/24 0833 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Griggs Road, Craftsbury
VIOLATION: Simple Assault/ Mutual Affray
ACCUSED: Owen Rego
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
ACCUSED: Dana Mcintyre
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/15/24 at approximately 0833 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an assault that occurred on Griggs Road in Craftsbury. Investigation showed that Rego and Mcintyre had gotten into a physical altercation with each other. Rego was arrested, brought to the Derby Barracks for processing and released on citation. Mcintyre was located later and was issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/21/25 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
