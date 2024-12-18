Funding for EV Fast Chargers Along Major Travel Corridors

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an additional $28.5 million is now available to install electric vehicle fast chargers along major travel corridors across New York State. Funded by the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula funding program, the State’s new competitive Downstate Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) program will improve consumer access to reliable electric vehicle (EV) charging. This second round of NEVI funding focuses on locations south of Interstate 84, including the lower Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

“This critical federal NEVI funding supports New York State’s ongoing leadership to invest in a network of electric vehicle fast chargers, particularly in areas downstate that face heavy traffic,” Governor Hochul said. “Making quick, reliable charging easily available will encourage more people to drive EVs that help to lower pollution from vehicles, provide cleaner air for New Yorkers, and improve health in our communities.”

The competitive Downstate NEVI DCFC Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in partnership with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), provides funding to qualified EV infrastructure developers to install and operate DCFC stations at one or more sites along Federal Highway Administration-designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs). Proposed sites must meet all federal requirements, including being located within one travel mile of an AFC exit, being publicly accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and having the ability to charge at least four EVs simultaneously at speeds of at least 150 kilowatts per vehicle. Sites are also required to meet federal uptime requirements for the percentage of time the charging station is functional. Proposals that close gaps between existing and planned charging stations, offer amenities such as restrooms and food, or have stations that provide multiple types of charging connectors (CCS and J3400), will be prioritized.

Designated AFCs eligible under the second round of the program include:

Interstate 87 south of I-84

Interstate 95

Interstate 278

Interstate 287

Interstate 495

Interstate 678

Interstate 684 south of I-84

New York 17 south of I-84

New York 25

New York 27

Proposals are due on March 18 by 3 p.m. ET. A complete list of all eligibility rules and evaluation criteria can be found at the solicitation summary on NYSERDA’s website.

NYSERDA will host a webinar on January 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another webinar on February 12 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to provide more details on the solicitation, project requirements and the application process.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Building on the NEVI funding made available earlier this year, NYSERDA is proud to support the expansion of fast chargers to more areas of the state. Matching federal funding with private industry expertise will build a robust, reliable, network of chargers helping to increase the number of options available for New Yorkers and visitors alike.”

Today’s announcement builds on the $21 million made available in September under the competitive Upstate NEVI Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) to expand the number of EV charging stations along and north of Interstate 84, including areas of the State north to the Canadian border and west to Buffalo. This funding opportunity closed on December 4, 2024 and proposals are now under evaluation.

The New York State Department of Transportation was allocated $175 million under the federal NEVI program and New York was one of the first states to open a DCFC site with NEVI funding in December 2023. This was followed by four additional locations opening in 2024. More DCFC NEVI-funded sites are expected to come online in New York by the end of next year. New York's NEVI Plan describes how the State will invest its funding and was developed by NYSDOT in collaboration with NYSERDA; the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC); the New York Power Authority (NYPA); the New York State Department of Public Service (DPS); the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA); and the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA).

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Electric vehicle users on our downstate highway system need a dependable charging infrastructure that allows them to recharge their vehicles and reliably get them to where they need to go. New York is an unquestioned national leader that is literally writing the national template for sustainability in the face of global climate change, and through the National Electric Vehicle Initiative, Governor Hochul is building a foundation for a sustainable highway network that will fuel the vehicles of tomorrow.”

Additionally, Governor Hochul in March announced more than 100 new EV fast chargers will be built in New York City. EV purchases in New York have risen 660% in the last five years, and there are currently more than 15,500 chargers (a combination of DCFC and Level 2 chargers) at more than 4,500 public locations across the State. Federal funding received in January 2024 has further facilitated this growth with New York State receiving a $15 million Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program Grant for small- to medium-sized cities, state parks and other tourist destinations, such as hotels to build out the number of EV chargers. Separate federal awards under this program were made to the New York City Department of Transportation and Oneida County. Also, New York State was also awarded $13 million to repair or replace outdated, broken or non-operational EV charging ports through the Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The installation of fast chargers at regular intervals in key locations along our more utilized roadways makes it easier for New Yorkers to drive an EV and reduces greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. The New York Power Authority is pleased to see additional federal funding that will help accelerate the build-out of a reliable network of fast chargers that will improve travel throughout the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island—regions where many EV drivers live, work and play.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is committed to creating a robust network of electric vehicle charging stations along the 570-mile Thruway system, which spans from the lower Hudson Valley to Albany, west to the Pennsylvania state line. Currently there are 75 universal fast charging stations in operation on the Thruway and by the end of 2025, there will be more than 130 fast charging EV stations on the system. By offering electric vehicle charging stations an average of 30 miles between locations, customers will have a reliable, seamless system of electric vehicle charging stations that supports a modernized transportation system, serving millions of motorists every year.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law I led to passage is supercharging new electric vehicle charging stations across New York, and this $28.5 million in federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure grant program will help install electric vehicle fast chargers across the lower Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. More EV fast chargers will support the adoption of cleaner, electric vehicles, make charging your car in New York as easy and convenient as filling up a gas tank, and help create an emissions-free future. With this impactful federal support and partnership with the state, New York is getting a major jolt to build out their network of electric vehicle charging stations across the entire state.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “With more electric vehicles on the road, it is essential that New York has the necessary charging infrastructure to meet the increased demand,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will help install electric vehicle fast chargers throughout the state, helping ensure that all EV users can have the charging ports they need to get to their destinations. I was proud to have fought for the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I will continue to make sure that New York’s infrastructure meets the needs of the 21st century.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “As we work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, this funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program will help us by furthering the buildout of New York’s fast-charging infrastructure along interstate highways, making it easier and more convenient for New Yorkers to use zero emission, electric vehicles and delivering health benefits to disadvantaged communities in our state.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “When we make investments into green technology, we ensure a cleaner future for New York. Today’s announcement will do just that, making it easier to drive sustainably across more corners of our state, and I’m ready to work with Governor Hochul to continue building out our charging infrastructure and create the kinds of transportation options that New Yorkers deserve.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Adding Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers to New York's major travel corridors is a critical step in implementing measures to allow New York to continue progressing towards its environmentally friendly, lower emissions goals.”

New York State is investing nearly $3 billion in electrifying its transportation sector, which is vital to meeting the State’s sweeping climate and clean energy plan, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is rapidly advancing measures that all new passenger cars and trucks sold be zero emissions by 2035, along with all school buses being zero emissions the same year. In addition to the NEVI program, there are a range of other initiatives to grow access to EVs and improve clean transit for all New Yorkers including EV Make Ready, EVolve NY, Charge Ready 2.0, the Drive Clean Rebate, the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP), the New York School Bus Incentive Program, and the Direct Current Fast Charger Program.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.