InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Drone Unit that Helps People Safely Escape High-Rise Buildings

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jaffer Shiffa Shurie of Silver Spring, MD is the creator of the High-Rise Building Drone, a tripod-like drone system capable of holding up one or two passengers escaping from a high-rise building, allowing them to quickly and safely escape from the building during an emergency. Several shock absorbers in the base ensure safe landing for the pod when traveling toward the ground surface.Currently, high rise buildings have several emergency escape methods. These methods include using stairs to exit the building. However, stairs while functional have several drawbacks like being time consuming to exit the building and creating a bottle neck in large buildings, elongating the process further. Stairs also may be difficult for various individuals to navigate. This means that these individuals will require help to exit the building. Furthermore, buildings also have elevators that are specially designed to help people escape in an emergency, but these elevators can also be unsafe to use, especially if there is a power shortage that can trap people in the elevator. A much more suitable solution for people to safely escape high-rise buildings is necessary.The High-Rise Building Drone includes a frame with a spine secured to an upper housing. The upper housing secures a motor, and a CPU operably connected to the motor. The motor is rotatably coupled to at least one propeller. One or two seats are secured to the spine below the upper housing. A control panel is secured to the seat in which the control panel is operably coupled to the CPU and is capable of controlling the drone. A tripod-like configuration of feet is secured to the bottom of the spine such that the feet support the drone. Ultimately, the drone is designed to save lives during emergency escape situations in high-rise buildings, offering a safer, secure, and more convenient alternative to stairs or elevators.Markets associated with drones (i.e., electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, or eVTOLs) are growing at rapid rates due to advancements in battery technology, autonomous systems, and increasing investments in urban air mobility. The global eVTOL market was valued at approximately $8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% through 2030, reaching an estimated $30 billion or more.While passenger drones are most often developed for urban air mobility and luxury travel, unexplored market areas could include emergency services like search-and-rescue operations, disaster responses, and more. The High-Rise Building Drone could fit within this market and significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Dr. Shurie was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his High Rise Building Drone product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the High-Rise Building Drone can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

