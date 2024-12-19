Al-ayuni, a Saudi construction leader, to play a pivotal role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent conversation with Eng. Hamad Aloqayli, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Al-Ayuni , he emphasized that Al-Ayuni’s foundation is built on robust capabilities since founded over 60 years ago.Over the past ten years, Al-Ayuni has solidified its position as a leading construction company in Saudi market, consistently delivering exceptional strategic projects. By investing in their workforce, expanding fleet, and adopting technologies, to meet the demands of the evolving construction industry in Saudi market.Al-Ayuni have experienced significant growth and innovation. The company has expanded its workforce, invested in a modern fleet of equipment through the global trusted partners, and embraced BIM and ERP technologies. These advancements have enabled Al-Ayuni to tackle increasingly complex project challenges and led to many successful project deliveries. As Al-Ayuni continues to expand its horizons, it remains dedicated to its mission of delivering exceptional construction solutions, with a solid foundation built on engineering and operational excellence.By investing in research and development, Al-Ayuni committed to adopt new technologies through its supportive subsidiaries, such as 3D modular pre-cast construction, ensures efficient and sustainable project delivery.Through these partnerships, Al-Ayuni is well-positioned to contribute to the development of iconic projects that will transform Saudi Arabia's landscape. Al-Ayuni excited to be a part of this transformative journey and look forward to shaping a brighter future for the Kingdom.As Al-Ayuni committed to contributing to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 . Al-Ayuni recognize the immense potential of these ambitious projects and the significant role that the construction industry plays in shaping the future of the Kingdom.“Undertaking such large-scale projects presents unique challenges, including complex techniques, stringent timelines, and the need for specialized engineering expertise. To overcome these challenges, Al-Ayuni actively forging strategic partnerships with regional and international companies. By collaborating with industry leaders, Al-Ayuni aims to leverage collective knowledge and resources to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions.” says Eng. Hamad.Together, we can build a brighter future for Saudi Arabia.

