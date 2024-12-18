Health Monitor Network CEO Appointed Co-Chair of Point of Care Marketing Association’s Board of Directors

Montvale, NJ, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network is pleased to announce that David Paragamian, Chief Executive Officer, has been named Board Co-Chair for the Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA).

In his new role, Paragamian will bring his proven leadership, strategic vision, and decades of expertise to POCMA. Having led global agency networks at Publicis and Havas, served as CEO of Health Monitor Network, and shared his knowledge as a faculty member at St. Joseph's University, Paragamian’s career demonstrates his exceptional ability to drive innovation, foster growth, and build successful teams.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Board Co-Chair and further POCMA’s mission to elevate the Point of Care (POC) channel,” said Paragamian. “Having witnessed the immense value of POC in healthcare marketing, I believe it is a critical component of any successful campaign. Health Monitor and POCMA share a unified goal: empowering patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers (HCPs) with essential information at the right time.”

The Point of Care Marketing Association is dedicated to advancing the POC channel as a vital and innovative segment of healthcare marketing. Through education, advocacy, and the promotion of best practices, POCMA works to ensure the channel’s growth and its effective role in improving patient healthcare outcomes. POCMA also offers its members valuable resources, including industry insights, networking opportunities, the annual POC Summit, product certification programs, and Point of Care Academy training.

“Dave’s leadership and extensive background in healthcare marketing make him an invaluable addition as Board Co-Chair,” said Nicole Divinagracia, President of POCMA. “His diverse experience and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we continue to grow the POC channel and enhance its impact on healthcare.”

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.

Health Monitor Network marketing@healthmonitor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.