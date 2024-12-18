In National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT Challenge Kreyol Essence Voluntarily Discontinues Challenged Influencer Advertising

In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Mielle Organics, LLC (a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Kreyol Essence, LLC failed to properly disclose a material connection to an influencer. Kreyol Essence voluntarily asked the influencer to remove certain posts that did not disclose her financial relationship with Kreyol Essence.

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Mielle Organics, LLC (a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Kreyol Essence, LLC failed to properly disclose a material connection to an influencer. Kreyol Essence voluntarily asked the influencer to remove certain posts that did not disclose her financial relationship with Kreyol Essence.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD). Mielle and Kreyol Essence are competitors in the beauty and personal care market.

The issue for NAD was whether Laura Benoit, a hair influencer promoting Kreyol Essence products on social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, failed to disclose her financial relationship and material connection with the brand clearly and conspicuously.

Although Kreyol Essence had already made efforts to remove the challenged claims before the filing of the challenge, NAD found that the challenged advertising continued to appear in the marketplace after the challenge was filed.

During the inquiry, Kreyol Essence notified NAD that it had voluntarily discontinued all challenged advertising. For compliance purposes, NAD will consider the discontinued claims as though they were recommended for discontinuation by NAD.

In its advertiser statement, Kreyol Essence stated that it will comply with NAD’s recommendations.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

