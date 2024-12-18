FLUENT Brings the Heat to the Big Apple with Debut of Cannabis Brand KNACK, Exclusively Available at Etain Health Dispensaries

New Flower Brand Launch to Include Exclusive Accessories and Merchandise Giveaways Beginning December 18

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“Cansortium” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, is bringing its commitment to excellence to New York’s adult-use market with the launch of its latest cannabis flower brand, KNACK. Available at all Etain Health locations beginning December 18, KNACK brings a vibrant and high-quality cannabis experience to the Big Apple, offering a diverse selection of premium cannabis products across whole flower and pre-roll varieties.

"Creating a cannabis flower brand that captures the lively energy of New York while staying true to our commitment to locally grown, high-quality products has been a key priority,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “With KNACK, we aimed to create a welcoming and inclusive brand that resonates with all New Yorkers—whether they’re new to cannabis or seasoned enthusiasts—offering an easy and enjoyable way to enhance their wellness journey.”

The brand's name itself, KNACK, suggests a natural skill or talent, hinting at the expertise and care that goes into cultivating cannabis. The new product line offers a variety of whole flower options, ranging from 3.5 grams to 28 grams, allowing consumers to choose the quantity that best suits their consumption habits. For those who prefer a convenient and discreet option, KNACK also provides 1 gram prerolls, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

Cultivated in the heart of the Adirondacks, KNACK’s cannabis flower utilizes state-of-the-art indoor growing techniques to deliver exceptional quality and consistent potency. Each strain is carefully selected and meticulously grown to enhance its unique characteristics, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and experiences. Initial strain selections include: Poddy Mouth, Burnt Orange, Mimosa EVO, Secret Meetings #6, Stay Puft, Ruby Violet, and Strawberry Lemonade—each designed to suit diverse palates and cannabinoid preferences.

FLUENT plans to expand the KNACK brand into Florida in Q1 2025. To learn more about KNACK, visit GetFLUENT.com and to find your nearest Etain Health location, visit Etain.com/locations .

Media Assets

KNACK Flower Brand Imagery

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium’s unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “TIUM.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com .

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors.getfluent.com

Media Contact:

Trailblaze

FLUENT@Trailblaze.co

