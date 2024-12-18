The Hemp Doctor Expands With Third Store Location in Huntersville, NC





MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, an online and physical store retailer of hemp-derived products in the US, opens its third store location in Northlake Mall, 9548 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd, Huntersville, North Carolina. Adults 21+ years old can visit the sleek store from 10 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM to 5 PM on Sundays.

“Our shelves are stocked with wellness wonders and weekend favorites, and there’s something for anyone, whether you’re interested in beefing up your self-care routine, focusing during the day, sleeping well at night, or just unleashing some of your inner wild child,” says Founder Robert Shade.

Expect to find a large selection of federal and state legal hemp-derived edibles, vapes, CBD topicals, smokeable, and more at budget-friendly price points. Customers can choose from inexpensive sample packs to higher-end products and may pay in cash, debit cards, major credit cards, CashApp, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

Customers may also take advantage of The Hemp Doctor loyalty program, where they may earn a point for every dollar spent on purchased products. Points are redeemable for discounts on future purchases.

Sitting next to Tony’s Pizza, the new hemp store exudes an open and airy vibe, with products spotlighted around the store for easy browsing. It’s a fully furnished boutique with a private consulting office for those wishing access to personable specialists who can match current needs and unique preferences with the best products.

Aside from its newest store, The Hemp Doctor customers may also find them operating at 510 River Highway, Suite 16 Mooresville, and 10 Concord Commons PI SW Concord, North Carolina.

Looking ahead, The Hemp Doctor is hinting at further expansion plans, with a new store expected to open early next year.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing high-quality hemp-derived products in its online retail shop and brick-and-mortar stores since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, edibles, vapes, tinctures, and more.

What distinguishes The Hemp Doctor is its dedication to quality products and customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 3,730 genuine reviews, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergo third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

tara@thehempdoctor.com

+1 917-797-8347

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8966e800-2126-4903-981c-e52ee17b8a6e

The Hemp Doctor Expands With Third Store Location in Huntersville, NC The Hemp Doctor store in Huntersville, NC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.