Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 571.77 Bn by 2034

The global anti-counterfeit packaging market size was valued at USD 165.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 571.77 billion by 2034, growing at a double-digit CAGR of 13.18% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anti-counterfeit packaging market is ready, and the increasing demand highlights its potential. The anti-counterfeit packaging market size will reach 571.77 billion dollars by 2034. After 2023 closed with 148.73 billion dollars in revenue, the size of the market grew to reach 165.74 billion dollars in 2024. The estimates show a steady growth of about 13.18% from today and for the next 10 years. The Precedence Research Report confirms this. Anti-counterfeit packaging is essential in various industries to protect brand image and monitor product.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Overview

The term "anti-counterfeit packaging technologies" refers to a broad category of techniques intended to deter or stop product counterfeiting. These technologies can be incorporated as independent parts or integrated into packaging materials, and they can be utilized in a variety of package forms, including bottles, cartons, and bags. It is a fast-expanding market for counterfeit goods. There are serious repercussions from these unlawful activities, including lost money, health problems, and irreparable harm to brands.

Due to an increase in production, the worldwide market for anti-counterfeit packaging has expanded significantly. The food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries have seen a surge in demand, which has resulted in a flood of counterfeit goods. These goods are the main forces behind the flourishing anti-counterfeit packaging market.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Highlights:

North America led the global market with the highest market share of 39.25% 2024.

By type, the mass encoding segment accounted the largest market share of 28.79% in 2024.

By end user, the pharmaceuticals segment contributed the largest market share of 24.43% in 2024.

By packaging format, the bottle and jar segment has held a major market share of 17.85% in 2024.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Segments Revenue Analysis

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Revenue (USD Billion) 2021 to 2023, By Technology

Technologies 2021 2022 2023 Holograms 15.7 17.5 19.5 RFID 30.3 33.5 37.1 Mass Encoding 35.3 38.9 43.0 Forensic Markers 7.3 8.3 9.4 Tamper Evidence 19.5 21.5 23.7 Others 12.7 14.2 16.0

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Revenue (USD Billion) 2021 to 2023, By End Users

End Users 2021 2022 2023 Pharmaceuticals 29.0 32.4 36.1 Food and Beverage 25.7 28.7 32.2 Automotive 14.1 15.5 17.1 Personal Care 15.8 17.5 19.3 Electrical & Electronics 10.3 11.3 12.5 Luxury Products 6.8 7.4 8.1 Others 19.1 21.1 23.4

Trends in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market:

Integration of blockchain technology : ​By using a decentralized digital ledger, blockchain technology produces an immutable record of every product's path from producer to customer.

: ​By using a decentralized digital ledger, produces an immutable record of every product's path from producer to customer. Environment protection : Since practically every business understands how important sustainability is to improving the quality of life on Earth, companies are looking for methods to make anti-counterfeit packaging more environmentally friendly.

: Since practically every business understands how important sustainability is to improving the quality of life on Earth, companies are looking for methods to make anti-counterfeit packaging more environmentally friendly. Brand protection : It is clear that using anti-counterfeit packaging techniques has benefits. Customers may be certain that they are purchasing genuine products, and businesses may protect their profits and brand image.

: It is clear that using anti-counterfeit packaging techniques has benefits. Customers may be certain that they are purchasing genuine products, and businesses may protect their profits and brand image. Integration of AI: The usage of AI-driven technology to identify and stop the entry of fake goods into the market is growing. AI has also been utilized to follow items through the supply chain and evaluate photos, enabling businesses to promptly detect and stop counterfeiting.

Upcoming Opportunities in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

In November 2024 , the successful completion of a $8.9 million Series A fundraising round was announced by Ennoventure, Inc., a world leader in AI-powered trademark protection and authentication solutions. Existing investors Fenice Investment Group and other SAFE investors participated in the round, which was led by Singapore-based venture capital company Tanglin Venture Partners.

, the successful completion of a $8.9 million Series A fundraising round was announced by Ennoventure, Inc., a world leader in AI-powered trademark protection and authentication solutions. Existing investors Fenice Investment Group and other SAFE investors participated in the round, which was led by Singapore-based venture capital company Tanglin Venture Partners. In April 2023, in an effort to make online shopping safer and make it harder for counterfeiters to move between sites in an effort to sell their fake products, Amazon established the Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange (ACX), an industry partnership.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 165.74 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 185.22 billion Market Size by 2034 USD 571.77 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 13.18 % Leading Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered Technology, Packaging Format, End-User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Analysis by Regions

U.S. Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2034

The U.S. anti-counterfeit packaging market size was valued at USD 56.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 186.06 billion by 2034, registering a double-digit CAGR of 12.57% from 2024 to 2034.

North America’s Dominance is Associated with Consumer Awareness

North America dominated the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2023. In the global market for anti-counterfeit packaging, the North American region, which includes the United States and Canada is the market leader. The major measures implemented by the governments of the United States and Canada to address the counterfeit market are the main factors driving the anti-counterfeit packaging industry in the North American area.

Customers have been requesting greater openness; therefore, product traceability is crucial. For example, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the value of counterfeit products in the United States has surpassed $2 trillion each year based on the value of commodities confiscated by law enforcement. Its market share has grown as a result of anti-counterfeit laws. In order to provide effective product tracking and identification, manufacturers are progressively incorporating increasingly sophisticated technology into their machinery.

Over 211,000 counterfeit vehicle components were confiscated by BP in fiscal year 2024, nearly double the quantity it had seized the year before. Approximately 20,000 shipments, or roughly 23 million counterfeit products, were intercepted by CBP and HIS in fiscal year 2023 and contained goods that infringed intellectual property rights. If the seized items had been authentic parts, the total estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price would have exceeded $2.75 billion. Nearly 100,000 of the shipments were fake automobiles, with an MSRP of more than $10 million.

Growing Initiatives by Market Players Drive Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to host the fastest-growing anti-counterfeit packaging market during the forecast period. For example, a lot of pharmaceutical companies manufacture their products in China because companies are always coming up with new ways to ensure product integrity while meeting strict health and safety regulations. This has led to China taking a more proactive approach to protecting consumers from food and medical devices as well as counterfeit medications.

This indicates a greater understanding of product authenticity and anti-counterfeiting technology like RFIDs (radio frequency identification), barcodes, holograms, and labeling. There is a clear correlation between increased awareness and increased adoption among company owners. Additionally, this has raised the demand for both current and upcoming breakthroughs and goods.

Online sales of Chinese counterfeit goods have skyrocketed in recent years due to the growth of e-commerce and the platform economy. China has given particular attention to bolstering the country's intellectual property infrastructure in recent years. The State Council's Office for the Implementation of the Interministerial Joint Conference on Intellectual Property was established in July 2023.

According to concerning data from a recent consumer perception research co-sponsored by ASPA and CRISIL, counterfeiting accounts for a significant 25–30% of the Indian market. With apparel (31%), FMCG (28%), and automotive (25%) leading the regrettable charge, the prevalence of counterfeiting is particularly noticeable in some industries. Agrochemicals (16%), consumer durables (17%), and pharmaceuticals (20%) come in close succession. India has put in place a number of regulatory measures to prevent counterfeiting in both physical and online marketplaces because it recognizes the seriousness of the problem.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis

Analysis By Technology

The mass encoding segment dominated the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2023.

One of the most used techniques in anti-counterfeit packaging is mass encoding technology. By adding unique identifiers to each product's packaging, this cutting-edge technique significantly increases product package security. These indicators might be digital watermarks, barcodes, QR codes, or serial numbers.

Every product is given a unique code through the use of this technology, making tracking and authentication simple. It makes it easier to get useful data, which aids the supply chain in gathering pertinent information. It enhances the product's safety features when paired with digital technology.

Analysis By Packaging Format

The bottles & jars segment registered dominance in the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2023.

Bottles and jars are used on a large scale in various industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Therefore, it is highly essential to develop bottles and jars that can be integrated with anti-counterfeit packaging to avoid counterfeiting. Counterfeiting can be prevented by making the jars and bottles in a unique shape, placing anti-counterfeit systems on lids to avoid the opening of jars, and so on.

Analysis By End-user

The pharmaceuticals segment held the largest share of the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2023. Among the several issues facing pharmaceutical packaging, counterfeiting is arguably the most significant. Every year, big pharma loses a lot of money due to counterfeit medications, which present a number of risks.

In order to prevent counterfeit copies of their drugs from being circulated, pharmaceutical corporations collaborate with law enforcement. In order to follow the packaging and stop the loss of authentic medications along the supply chain, cutting-edge technology is being used.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Counterfeit is a serious issue, especially in the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage industries. Because the products in these industries are directly linked to human health and can cause life-threatening health issues. Therefore, the market players are heavily invested in developing anti-counterfeit packaging to maintain product integrity.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market Top Companies

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Mettler Toledo International Inc.

SICPA SA

3M Company

Hologram Industries

Tesa SE

HID Global Corporation

DigiSeal Inc.

Brandprotect GmbH

What is Going Around the Globe?

In October 2024 , the Digimarc Validate mobile app, a ground-breaking, unconventional solution made to assist companies in thwarting counterfeit goods, was released by Digimarc Corporation, a world pioneer in digital watermarking technology.

, the Digimarc Validate mobile app, a ground-breaking, unconventional solution made to assist companies in thwarting counterfeit goods, was released by Digimarc Corporation, a world pioneer in digital watermarking technology. In April 2024 , Navee introduced Navee GPT, a technology that allows high-risk counterfeit listings to be automatically moderated around the clock every day of the year.

, Navee introduced Navee GPT, a technology that allows high-risk counterfeit listings to be automatically moderated around the clock every day of the year. In November 2023, in line with its dedication to sustainability and quality, MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in integrated technologies and materials for the electronics industry, created an anti-counterfeit system.



The research report categorizes the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Technology

Holograms

RFID

Mass Encoding

Forensic Markers

Tamper Evidence

Others

By Packaging Format

Bottles & Jars

Vials & Ampoules

Blisters

Trays

Pouches & Sachets

Tubes

Syringes



By End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Luxury Products

Others



By Regions

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

