Inman Honors Thomas Ma, Founder of Real Messenger, in the Entrepreneur Category of the Best of Proptech Awards 2024

Costa Mesa, CA, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inman, a frontrunner in real estate and technology news, has unveiled the distinguished lineup of recipients for the 2024 Best of Proptech Awards. Thomas Ma, Founder of Real Messenger Corporation, has once again been recognized in the esteemed Entrepreneur category for his groundbreaking contributions to the evolution of real estate technology. Ma has been recognized with this award by Inman for two consecutive years.

The Best of Proptech honorees, carefully selected by Inman's editorial team, span across four distinctive categories: Alternative Financing, Entrepreneurs, Innovation in Construction, and Venture Capital. The recognition celebrates the most groundbreaking solutions and leaders shaping the real estate industry. Thomas Ma's recognition in the Entrepreneur category is a testament to his visionary leadership and transformative impact within the proptech sphere.

Thomas Ma founded Real Messenger to empower and connect agents and consumers, removing the barriers that have long held back the industry. Real Messenger strives to leverage technology to create a lasting impact, rethinking how people connect within the real estate world. The app allows agents to showcase listings, including off-market properties, and establish professional connections without any constraints. Ma's emphasis on social engagement enables agents to curate profiles akin to social media platforms, fostering networking and amplifying their listings without the restrictions of large industry portals.

Upon receiving the award, Ma remarked, “I am honored once again to receive this recognition from Inman. It is a testament to what our team is building here at Real Messenger, and highlights the opportunity we have in front of us to reshape the real estate industry. With our recent public listing on Nasdaq, it has been an extraordinary month for us. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue forging this new path for real estate.”

Real Messenger (Nasdaq: RMSG and RMSGW) is a real estate technology platform headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA. Founded in 2022, Real Messenger is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers, and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. With users across 35 countries, Real Messenger’s primary reach is in the U.S., with notable growth in key markets such as the U.K. and Australia.

With over 1 million users, Real Messenger is building a vibrant global community, creating a dynamic space for real estate connections, insights, and experiences. In recognition of its impact, Real Messenger was named to the 2023 HousingWire Tech 100 list, and its CEO, Thomas Ma, was honored in Inman’s “Best of Proptech” awards in 2023 and 2024.

