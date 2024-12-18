Jartoo Unveils 2K Video Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras Split-Screen, Perfect for Multi-Room Monitoring

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo, a trailblazer in family-centric technology, introduces the groundbreaking 2K Video Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras. This innovative product sets a new standard in baby monitoring with its split-screen display, allowing parents to monitor two locations simultaneously with unparalleled clarity.

See More, Stress Less: Dual Cameras for Total Coverage

Jartoo's new baby monitor is an invaluable asset for families managing multiple children or spaces. Equipped with two cameras, it allows parents to monitor two rooms or angles at the same time - perfect for keeping an eye on both toddlers exploring their playroom while monitoring a sleeping newborn in the nursery at once! Multitasking becomes effortless thanks to Jartoo.

Split-screen technology combines live feeds from both cameras on one 5.5-inch high definition screen for convenient monitoring, so there's no need to switch views or miss important moments. Plus, its 2K resolution captures every detail with incredible clarity - making it easier than ever before to stay in touch with your little ones!

Uninterrupted Monitoring: Long-Range Connection up to 3600ft

Jartoo's long range Baby Monitor is tailored for families that demand flexibility and reliability in monitoring their infant. Boasting an astounding 3600ft range, this monitor allows parents to keep an eye on their little ones from virtually anywhere within their house or yard - even from different floors or corners! Plus, its connection maintains up to five walls, guaranteeing uninterrupted viewing even in larger houses or multi-story buildings.

Parents can utilize this long-range capability to monitor children across various areas of their house--be it the basement, garden, or upstairs--without worrying about signal drops or security breaches. Furthermore, as it operates without Wi-Fi connectivity for added protection of privacy for baby.

Enhance Monitoring: AI Cry Sensor Provides Reliable Alerts

One of the hallmarks of the Jartoo Video Baby Monitor with camera and audio is its AI cry-sensor technology, designed to give parents peace of mind without constant alarms from false alarms. While traditional monitors tend to pick up any noise in the room, Jartoo's AI-powered system accurately distinguishes between baby cries and other household sounds.

With over 3,000 baby cry sounds used to train the system, parents only receive notifications when truly necessary -- such as hunger, discomfort or distress cries from their baby. With such a system in place, interruptions are reduced significantly while providing a peaceful environment for both parents and babies alike.

All-Night Monitoring: Extended Battery Life and Night Vision

The Jartoo monitor's 6000mAh rechargeable battery offers 18 hours of regular mode operation and 24 in eco-mode, providing long-lasting monitoring without frequent recharges. Perfect for overnight use, its auto-dimming night vision utilizes infrared LED technology to capture clear video even in low light or total darkness, without disturbing baby's restful slumber.

Two-Way Audio and Lullabies for Enhanced Comfort

Jartoo recognizes the importance of communication and comforting for parents when raising infants, so their two-way audio baby monitor feature enables parents to talk directly to their baby from another room - whether to soothe, comfort or stay connected - creating a peaceful, soothing environment for both infants and parents alike.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANR) technology ensures crystal-clear audio by filtering out background noise to ensure you can hear every sound, even from across the house. You'll feel as if your baby were right next to you - making this tool essential for bonding and reassuring them.

Jartoo: Innovation for Cozy Life

“At Jartoo, our mission is to innovate products that make family life easier, safer, and more connected,” said Abby Lu, Jartoo’s Product Manager. “The 2K Video Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras combines cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design to ensure parents can feel confident and connected with their little ones, no matter where they are.”

About Jartoo

Jartoo is a technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions that improve comfort, security, and connection among family life. Utilizing intelligent technology and thoughtful design principles, their products transform everyday routines and help make every home an oasis of warmth and serenity.

Contact Person: Jack Franky

Company Name: Arknology LLC

Brand Name: Jartoo

Website URL: https://jartoo.com

Business Email: support@jartoo.com

Phone Number: +1 (213) 394-5088

Location: 30 Donovan, Irvine, California, 92620, United States

