Biologics CDMO Secondary Packaging Market Size to Outpace USD 5.50 Bn by 2034

The biologics CDMO secondary packaging market size stood at US$ 2.38 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed US$ 5.50 billion by 2034, experiencing a robust CAGR of 8.75% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biologics CDMO secondary packaging market size to record US$ 2.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond US$ 5.06 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Access Statistical Data: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-statistics/5363

An Overview and Growth Prospects of the Market

The biologics CDMO secondary packaging market is an essential segment within the pharmaceutical sector, in which contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) provide services that include the design and production of secondary packaging solutions. The market deals with the secondary packaging of biological products, which include medicines, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies derived from living organisms. These products require effective packaging to maintain their safety and efficacy.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. As the prevalence of chronic diseases increases, the need for innovative therapies and precision medicine rises, boosting the demand for protective packaging solutions.

In response to the increasing attention of pharmaceutical companies to develop biological drugs, CDMOs are continuously launching innovative secondary packaging solutions for biologics. The rising adoption of biological drugs and the increasing investments in cell therapy are expected to boost market growth.

Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing packaging operations to CDMOs. The rising acceptance of advanced packaging technologies, such as track-and-trace mechanisms, to optimize the supply chain and increasing demand for sterilized packaging solutions further contributes to market expansion.

Join now to access the latest packaging industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Major Trends in the Biologics CDMO Secondary Packaging Market:

Increasing Demand for Biologics: With the rising cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and genetic disorders, there is a high demand for biologic therapies and drugs. As a result, there is need for advanced secondary packaging solutions that provide adequate protection and safety for these products during transportation and storage. Secondary packaging provides enhanced protection, reducing product spoilage and enhancing shelf life.

With the rising cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and genetic disorders, there is a high demand for biologic therapies and drugs. As a result, there is need for advanced secondary packaging solutions that provide adequate protection and safety for these products during transportation and storage. Secondary packaging provides enhanced protection, reducing product spoilage and enhancing shelf life. Focus on Sustainability: The pharmaceutical industry increasingly demands sustainable packaging solutions due to stringent government regulations regarding packaging and drug safety. Thus, CDMOs are increasingly using recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials to reduce plastic waste. Moreover, rising concerns about the negative environmental impact of plastic packaging contribute to the growth of the market .

The pharmaceutical industry increasingly demands sustainable packaging solutions due to stringent government regulations regarding packaging and drug safety. Thus, CDMOs are increasingly using recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials to reduce plastic waste. Moreover, rising concerns about the negative environmental impact of . Integration of Smart Packaging: The rising need for better security and tracking solutions increases the demand for smart packaging options . Integrating RFID tags, QR codes, and sensors into packaging allows pharmaceutical companies and end-users to track information about the product's state, trace the product's movement, and increase visibility in the supply chain. These innovations further maintain the required conditions for biological drugs and optimize supply chain transparency.

The rising need for better security and tracking solutions increases the . Integrating RFID tags, QR codes, and sensors into packaging allows pharmaceutical companies and end-users to track information about the product's state, trace the product's movement, and increase visibility in the supply chain. These innovations further maintain the required conditions for biological drugs and optimize supply chain transparency. Increasing Trend of Outsourcing: Outsourcing packaging operations to CDMOs allows pharmaceutical companies to focus on other core areas. It also reduces the time and costs incurred in packaging operations. Thus, pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing packaging operations to CDMOs.

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustain Dominance in the Market: What till 2034?

North America dominated the biologics CDMO secondary packaging market with the largest share in 2023. This is mainly due to the increase in production of pharmaceutical products. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and supply chain contributed to regional dominance.

In addition, there is a rising investment in R&D of new drugs, boosting the need for effective packaging solutions. The rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada, contributes to market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the packaging of biologics boost the demand for packaging solutions that meet safety and quality standards.

Increasing Investments in the Production of Biologics to Drive the Market in Asia

The biologics CDMO secondary packaging market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate over the studied period. There is a high demand for biologics due to the rising instances of chronic diseases. Thus, government bodies and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in the production of biologics, such as vaccines and cell therapies, which boost the demand for robust secondary packaging solutions to maintain their safety and quality during delivery. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditures and the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies further propel the growth of the market in the region.

Market Opportunity

CDMOs are paying more attention to developing innovative packaging solutions to meet the pharmaceutical industry’s requirements. Technological advancements in packaging technology have led to the development of novel packaging options with temperature-controlled mechanisms, which are essential to enhancing the safety and efficacy of biologics.

They improve product security, minimize the possibility of counterfeit items, and meet legal requirements. Additionally, the rising demand for customized secondary packaging solutions creates opportunities in the market.

Biologics CDMO Secondary Packaging Market Segmentation

By type, the boxes segment dominated the market in 2023. Boxes play a crucial role in shipping biological products, such as frozen and sensitive biologics. They provide perfect stability and payload solutions. Furthermore, they provide the best solutions for biological drug packaging that can meet customer requirements for the highest quality of packaging while at the same time being environmentally friendly. The rise in the demand for high-quality yet robust packaging contributed to segmental growth.

the boxes segment dominated the market in 2023. Boxes play a crucial role in shipping biological products, such as frozen and sensitive biologics. They provide perfect stability and payload solutions. Furthermore, they provide the best solutions for biological drug packaging that can meet customer requirements for the highest quality of packaging while at the same time being environmentally friendly. The rise in the demand for high-quality yet robust packaging contributed to segmental growth. By primary package type, the ampoules segment led the market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increase in the production of vaccines. Ampoules are necessary for storing liquid samples. Ampoules, a preferred pharmaceutical container, are small, sealed tubes. These are non-breakable and chemical-resistant containers. The increased demand for sterile packaging to ensure the integrity and stability of biologics further bolstered the segment.

Competitive Landscape

The biologics CDMO secondary packaging market continues to evolve rapidly in the coming years. Key players operating in the market include Cavanna Packaging Group, Loesch Verpackungstechnik GmbH, Theegarten-Pactec, Bradman Lake Group, FUJI MACHINERY CO.LTD., and Tecno Pack Spa. These players are striving to come up with innovative solutions and hold the maximum share of the market.

Bradman Lake Group continues to bring innovations to market with its latest innovations in packaging systems. The company showcased cutting-edge packaging systems at Pack Expo International 2024, held at McCormick Place in Chicago. Bradman Lake’s innovative packaging machinery is designed to cater to diverse market sectors, including bakery & biscuit, chocolate & confectionery, dry foods, chilled & frozen foods, pharmaceutical, and consumer & healthcare. Each machine is built to deliver outstanding performance and reliability, making them ideal for unique manufacturing needs.

Recent Development

In October 2024, SCHOTT Pharma collaborated with Schreiner MediPharm and Körber Pharma and developed a new packaging concept for prefilled syringes that reduces plastic and packaging waste. This new secondary packaging transforms the pharmaceutical value chain from facilitating production processes to simplifying drug administrations in hospitals.

In October 2022, Merck opened a secondary packaging facility to churn out vaccines and biologics. It also announced another plant that will produce inhalers and is set for completion in 2026.

More Insights in Towards Packaging

The global food packaging technology and equipment market size anticipated to ascend from USD 39.9 billion in 2022 to projecting a trajectory towards USD 74.23 billion by 2032, registered at 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size anticipated to ascend from USD 39.9 billion in 2022 to projecting a trajectory towards USD 74.23 billion by 2032, registered at 6.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global digital printing packaging market size to surge from USD 22.10 billion in 2022 to an anticipated zenith of USD 56.03 billion terminus of 2032, registered at 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size to surge from USD 22.10 billion in 2022 to an anticipated zenith of USD 56.03 billion terminus of 2032, registered at 9.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global feed packaging market size current valuation of USD 17.65 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 32.98 billion by 2032, registered at 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size current valuation of USD 17.65 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 32.98 billion by 2032, registered at 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global water-soluble packaging market expected to increase from USD 3.02 billion in 2022 to set a foot on USD 5.34 billion by 2032, registered at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

expected to increase from USD 3.02 billion in 2022 to set a foot on USD 5.34 billion by 2032, registered at 5.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global liquid packaging market experiences growth from USD 338.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit USD 585.74 billion by 2032, registered at 5.7% CAGR between 2023 to 2032.

experiences growth from USD 338.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to hit USD 585.74 billion by 2032, registered at 5.7% CAGR between 2023 to 2032. The global mushroom packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 58.58 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 122.43 million by 2032, registered at 7.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size is estimated to grow from USD 58.58 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 122.43 million by 2032, registered at 7.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global retort packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2022 to reach an anticipated USD 6.45 billion by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

size is estimated to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2022 to reach an anticipated USD 6.45 billion by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global ready-to-eat packaging market size showcasing remarkable growth from USD 361.0 billion in 2022 to unprecedented success eyeing towards USD 700.23 billion by 2032, at a growing 6.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.

size showcasing remarkable growth from USD 361.0 billion in 2022 to unprecedented success eyeing towards USD 700.23 billion by 2032, at a growing 6.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The global ready-to-drink packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 145.71 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 252.44 billion by 2032, at 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

size is estimated to grow from USD 145.71 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 252.44 billion by 2032, at 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global modified atmosphere packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.33 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 34.65 billion by 2032, at 6.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Boxes

Cartons

By Primary Package Type

Ampoules

Blister Packs

Bottles

Cartridges

Syringes and Vials

Prefilled Syringes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Review the Full TOC for the Biologics CDMO Secondary Packaging Market Report: https://www.towardspackaging.com/table-of-content/biologics-cdmo-secondary-packaging-market-sizing

Invest in Premium Global Insights @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5363

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.