Bitget Lists GRIFFAIN (GRIFFAIN) in Innovation, MEME and AI Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company has listed GRIFFAIN (GRIFFAIN), a Solana-based memecoin, in Innovation, MEME, and AI Zone. The listing is now live with trading available under the GRIFFAIN/USDT pair, with deposits and withdrawals open.

GRIFFAIN is an innovative platform that allows users to create and manage AI agents and is able to convert human requests into complex transactions. Griffain provides Personal Agents and Special Agents with users to perform various functions such as token trading, token creation, tweet publishing, and on-chain information searching based on user instructions.

GRIFFAIN has a strong background connection with the Solana team, and the founder has gained attention from Solana team members, since GRIFFAIN reflects the potential of future smart contracts and automated trading.

The inclusion of GRIFFAIN in Bitget’s Innovation, MEME, and AI Zone highlights the ongoing efforts to blend cryptocurrency with artificial intelligence, reflecting the market’s strong interest and confidence in AI-driven projects. This listing further strengthens Bitget’s position as a platform that supports innovative tokens, offering users access to the most standout digital assets.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in different projects, the platform is now one of the top 5 crypto trading platforms with over 800 assets, including tokens from ecosystems such as TON, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more.

For more details on GRIFFAIN token users can visit the official website.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Disclaimer

Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, users can refer to the Terms of Use.

Contact

PR

Simran

Bitget

media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62d48dc6-356f-4c99-a4a9-529033b2d618

GRIFFAIN GRIFFAIN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.