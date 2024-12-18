VeraViews Integrates OnDemand’s Advanced AI Technology to Transform Ad Fraud Detection

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeraViews, a pioneer in blockchain-powered advertising transparency, has announced an exciting collaboration with OnDemand, the groundbreaking AI platform developed by AIREV. This partnership will harness OnDemand’s state-of-the-art AI capabilities to enhance VeraViews’ mission to combat ad fraud and ensure transparency in the digital advertising ecosystem.

OnDemand’s powerful AI-driven platform brings a suite of innovative features that will empower VeraViews to take ad fraud detection to new heights. Built on a robust and scalable architecture, OnDemand’s capabilities include:

Autonomous Workflow Automation: Streamlining processes with intelligent agents that can perform complex fraud detection tasks without manual intervention.

Streamlining processes with intelligent agents that can perform complex fraud detection tasks without manual intervention. Real-Time Data Analysis: Leveraging advanced machine learning models to analyze vast amounts of advertising data in real time, identifying invalid traffic and fraudulent patterns with precision.

Leveraging advanced machine learning models to analyze vast amounts of advertising data in real time, identifying invalid traffic and fraudulent patterns with precision. Customizable AI Agents: Tailored specifically for VeraViews, these agents are equipped to integrate seamlessly into their existing Proof of View (PoV) system, enhancing its ability to detect anomalies and verify legitimate ad impressions.

Tailored specifically for VeraViews, these agents are equipped to integrate seamlessly into their existing Proof of View (PoV) system, enhancing its ability to detect anomalies and verify legitimate ad impressions. Enhanced Reporting and Insights: Providing detailed, actionable insights into campaign performance with data visualization tools, allowing advertisers and publishers to better understand ad traffic and optimize their strategies.

Providing detailed, actionable insights into campaign performance with data visualization tools, allowing advertisers and publishers to better understand ad traffic and optimize their strategies. Scalability and Flexibility: Supporting high-volume data processing with zero latency, ensuring that VeraViews can operate efficiently even during peak traffic.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with OnDemand to bring a new level of sophistication to our fraud detection processes,” said Mark Firth, CEO of VeraViews.

“By combining our patented Proof of View technology with OnDemand’s AI-driven platform, we can ensure unparalleled accuracy and transparency for our clients.”

The integration of OnDemand into VeraViews’ ecosystem will significantly enhance its ability to detect ad fraud, providing brands and publishers with auditable, reliable, and transparent campaign statistics. This partnership also aligns with VeraViews’ ongoing commitment to innovation and its recent expansion in the UAE under the Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme.

“Ad fraud remains a critical challenge for the advertising industry, and OnDemand is designed to tackle precisely these types of high-stakes problems,” said Muhammed Khalid, CEO of AIREV.

“Our AI agents are uniquely positioned to provide VeraViews with the tools they need to deliver secure and trustworthy advertising solutions.”





Caption: AIREV CEO Muhammed Khalid and VeraViews CEO Mark Firth

With this partnership, VeraViews and OnDemand are poised to redefine standards for transparency and trust in the digital advertising space, setting a new benchmark for the industry.



About VeraViews:

VeraViews is a blockchain-powered advertising ecosystem that utilizes patented Proof of View (PoV) technology to combat ad fraud and provide transparent, auditable performance metrics for brands and publishers on the Verasity (VRA) blockchain.

About OnDemand:

Developed by AIREV, OnDemand is a cutting-edge AI platform that automates workflows, analyzes data in real time, and powers enterprise solutions with customizable AI agents. Designed to enhance productivity and decision-making, OnDemand supports businesses across diverse industries.

Media Contact: Mark Firth

For further inquiries, please email: press@veraviews.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by VeraViews. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67502992-842b-4010-b7c0-68c35026494a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc21b0c6-231f-4641-9042-bb0bddf6c116

VeraViews VeraViews VeraViews AIREV CEO Muhammed Khalid and VeraViews CEO Mark Firth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.