Aurora Mobile Management Comments on Recent GPTBots Progress

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today released a summary of a recent interview of its CEO, Mr. Weidong Luo, with a reporter from a prominent financial and business magazine in Singapore regarding the Company's AI bot platform, GPTBots.

Reporter: As AI technology advances, the AI wave is becoming more powerful. I have always been interested and following the progress in your company's AI products, GPTBots. Could you please share more with us on the latest data and the overall operational performance of this product?

Mr. Weidong Luo: Since its launch in September 2023, GPTBots.ai has achieved exceptional market penetration and outstanding performance across various metrics. As of September 30, 2024, the platform had more than 45,500 registered users from 188 countries and regions, a 36% sequential increase, with more than 93% of users coming from overseas. These figures highlight and solidify the wide appeal and worldwide recognition of GPTBots as a truly global product.

Reporter: Data analysis clearly shows that your company's products are highly regarded around the world. Our reader and myself are very keen to know how GPTBots is helping enterprises effectively leverage AI technology to achieve their business goals?

Mr. Weidong Luo: GPTBots is a code-free AI Bot building platform designed to help enterprises rapidly deploy AI applications. With GPTBots, businesses can easily build and train AI Bots without any programming expertise, creating Bots in minutes and FlowBots in just hours. This significantly eliminates the barrier to AI adoption, enabling more businesses to reap the benefits of AI. Additionally, GPTBots integrates major large language models (LLMs) from both domestic and overseas sources, including ChatGPT, LLaMA, Zhipu, Kimi, Doubao, ERNIE Bot, and Tongyi Qianwen. Effectively, you can use any of the available LLMs of your choice on our platform without restrictions. This integration provides enterprises with standardized interfaces, enabling them to quickly apply LLMs to production operations and management decisions, and realize digital transformation.

Reporter: Could you give us a specific example so that we can have a deeper understanding of the actual application of this product?

Mr. Weidong Luo: Sure. A prime example of GPTBots in action is its use in revolutionizing intelligent customer service. By leveraging GPTBots' automated interactions, multi-language support, and intelligent work order assignment, GameWorld, a leading global gaming platform, has freed up 50% of its human customer service resources, increased customer satisfaction from 70% to 95%, reduced average response time from 10 minutes to 15 seconds, and saved up to $4 million per year. This clearly shows the benefits that GPTBots can bring to our customers. First, we integrate cutting-edge AI technology into workflows to significantly improve efficiency and then, we help our client achieve significant cost savings while optimizing all key metrics. I firmly believe that companies around the world will benefit from adopting GPTBots into their specific workflows. I am confident in the future of AI technology and its ability to continuously improve the overall efficiency of society.

Reporter: In your last earnings call, you mentioned business visits to Southeast Asia, including here in Singapore. The company had some fruitful results, I believe. Could you share some details?

Mr. Weidong Luo: I had a series of business meetings in Southeast Asia over the past few months and I was impressed with the enthusiastic response to GPTBots in the local business communities. For instance, two important partners from Malaysia not only expressed their strong interest in GPTBots but also quickly sent their teams to our Shenzhen headquarters to participate in in-depth product training. This not only demonstrates their trust in the quality of GPTBots products but also highlights their high expectations and enthusiasm for promoting and selling our products in the local market. This positive engagement is undoubtedly a recognition of our product strength and market potential. Looking ahead, I believe that GPTBots will continue to shine on the international stage thanks to excellent performance, continuously optimized user experience, and our close cooperation with global partners.

Reporter: I understand that your company has entered into a groundbreaking collaboration with sKora Tech, a promising startup incubated at the Qatar Science and Technology Park. Could you share more details about this partnership and any exciting updates related to it?

Mr. Weidong Luo: Yes. On September 23, 2024, we officially entered into a collaboration with sKora Tech. Through this partnership, our two companies will work closely to integrate GPTBots' advanced AI solutions into sKora Tech's platform, enhancing user experience for athletes and equipping them with innovative tools to excel in their professional journeys. We expect this collaboration to create new opportunities for both organizations and further solidify Qatar's position as a hub for sports technology innovation. Looking ahead, the Middle East will be a key region in GPTBots' strategic expansion. With its strong commitment to innovation and robust technological foundation, Qatar provides fertile ground for GPTBots to expand its AI services across sectors such as sports, finance, education and beyond. GPTBots is committed to establishing a lasting presence in Qatar and partnering with local innovators to drive the widespread adoption of AI technology. Together, we aim to contribute to the region's broader digital transformation and drive economic and societal growth.

Reporter: Thank you for taking the time to talk with me. I have full confidence in the future development of GPTBots and believe that it will achieve even more outstanding results.

Mr. Weidong Luo: We sincerely invite everyone to take a closer look at our product. We believe it has the potential to significantly facilitate enterprises' seamless transition into the AI era and serve as a powerful catalyst for their growth and development.

