Pearl River Announces Grant of Stock Options

LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEARL RIVER HOLDINGS LIMITED (“Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted a total of 1,000,000 options to purchase common shares of Pearl River to directors and officers of Pearl River, with an exercise price of $0.23 and an expiry date of December 17, 2034.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

For further information please contact:

George Lunick

CEO

T: (519) 645-0267

E: george@lunick.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.