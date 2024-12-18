Submit Release
Pearl River Announces Grant of Stock Options

LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEARL RIVER HOLDINGS LIMITED (“Pearl River”) (TSXV: PRH) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted a total of 1,000,000 options to purchase common shares of Pearl River to directors and officers of Pearl River, with an exercise price of $0.23 and an expiry date of December 17, 2034.

About Pearl River

Through its subsidiaries, Pearl River’s principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

For further information please contact:

George Lunick
CEO
T: (519) 645-0267
E: george@lunick.ca

