AI Unlimited Group Enters Binding Agreement to Acquire BeyondTrade Securities at $2.95, Enhancing Nest Egg’s Regulated Financial Services Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG), a leader in AI-powered solutions across fintech, investment, and travel sectors, is pleased to announce a binding agreement to acquire BeyondTrade Securities, a licensed broker-dealer, at $2.95 per share. This strategic acquisition strengthens AI Unlimited Group’s Nest Egg platform, expanding its capabilities into regulated financial services, including direct brokerage, trade execution, and compliance-integrated solutions.

By integrating BeyondTrade Securities, Nest Egg will offer an end-to-end investment experience, enabling retail investors to seamlessly transition from AI-powered insights to actionable and secure trading. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in aligning AI-driven investment strategies with regulated execution tools that empower users to optimize their portfolios with greater transparency and confidence.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone for AI Unlimited Group as we deepen Nest Egg’s offerings in the regulated financial services sector,” said, Trent McKendrick, CEO for AI Unlimited Group. “Integrating BeyondTrade’s brokerage expertise perfectly aligns with our mission to provide investors with AI-powered tools that simplify and streamline the investment process, enabling smarter, faster, and compliant financial decisions.”

As part of the acquisition, BeyondTrade’s founder, Bruce Ji, will join AI Unlimited Group as Senior Vice President of Nest Egg, remaining principle of BeyondTrade Securities. Bruce brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, rising through the ranks to become a recognized leader in global brokerage operations and risk management.

Bruce began his career as an intern at Scottrade in 2004 and quickly distinguished himself through exceptional work ethic and strategic insight. By 2009, he was promoted to Asian Pacific (AP) Service Supervisor, where he led daily operations, evaluated team performance, and implemented training programs to elevate team capabilities. Under Bruce’s leadership, Scottrade’s AP division achieved notable operational growth and risk management excellence.

Bruce was instrumental in building a new global accounts division, overseeing risk control for AP accounts, and approving new accounts with precision to ensure compliance. By the time he departed Scottrade in 2018, Bruce had built and managed a team of 35 high-performing stockbrokers, driving success through innovation, operational excellence, and client satisfaction.

“I am excited to join AI Unlimited Group and be part of the vision and future of this innovative team,” said Bruce Ji. “Together, we’ll empower investors with AI-driven tools, seamless access to global financial markets, and secure, compliant investment solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern investors.”

Management and existing principals of BeyondTrade Securities will be retained to oversee and manage the broker-dealer operations of the subsidiary, ensuring operational continuity, regulatory expertise, and seamless integration with AIUG’s broader ecosystem.

To align BeyondTrade Securities’ leadership and team with AI Unlimited Group’s growth trajectory, 700,000 shares of AIUG common stock were issued at $2.95 per share. This move ensures both organizations remain strategically aligned as Nest Egg builds on its AI-powered software capabilities to deliver best-in-class investment solutions.

Expanding Nest Egg’s Regulated Reach

BeyondTrade Securities’ integration into Nest Egg will introduce:

AI-driven brokerage services enabling secure and compliant trade execution.

enabling secure and compliant trade execution. Expanded advisory tools combining AI-powered insights with real-time investment execution.

combining AI-powered insights with real-time investment execution. Compliance-backed account management tailored to meet regulatory standards for retail and institutional investors.

With this acquisition, subject to FINRA approvals, AI Unlimited Group is building a robust foundation for Nest Egg to serve modern investors seeking smarter, AI-powered tools to navigate global investment markets, manage IRAs, and achieve long-term financial growth.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. is an AI-driven technology incubator committed to transforming industries through advanced AI solutions. With a focus on fintech, investment, and travel, AI Unlimited Group delivers cutting-edge platforms that empower individuals and businesses with actionable insights and seamless solutions. For more information, visit www.aiug.ai.

