RentRedi Partners with Thumbtack to Make Hiring Home Service Professionals Easy

New collaboration connects landlords to more than 300,000 local service businesses as survey shows over 80% are planning home improvement projects on rental properties in 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software, has partnered with Thumbtack , the technology company helping millions of people confidently care for their homes. The collaboration connects RentRedi landlords, property managers, and tenants with access to Thumbtack's community of 300,000 local service businesses to help with home repair, routine maintenance, and improvement projects.

An internal survey of 3,500 RentRedi landlords reveals that at least 80% of them plan to invest in home improvement projects for their rental properties in 2025. A little more than a quarter of respondents (28%) plan to invest in smaller projects costing between $1,500 and $4,999 per rental property. A quarter (25%) plan to spend between $5,000 and $19,999 per rental property. And a little more than a quarter of the landlords surveyed (27%) plan to invest in larger renovation projects, spending more than $20,000 per property in 2025.





“The results of our survey point to a trend that landlords plan to invest significantly in improving and renovating their rental properties in the coming year,” said RentRedi co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “Partnering with Thumbtack provides RentRedi landlords with a simple and easy way to find the quality home service professionals they need to get their home projects done well. Tenants can also use the service to find painters, electricians, landscapers and more to personalize their property and make it feel like home.”

Available through RentRedi’s Member Perks program, Thumbtack helps landlords and tenants find the right professionals to get all of their home projects done from small fixes to seasonal upkeep and bigger improvement projects. Landlords and tenants can compare options based on schedules and reviews, message pros directly, and get quotes—all in one place.

“By partnering with RentRedi, we can help streamline every step of the property management journey, reducing a lot of the stress that comes with managing a home,” said Michael Kim, Vice President of Business Development & Commercial Programs at Thumbtack. “Our network of skilled home service pros can help with everything from TV mounting and house cleaning to landscaping and HVAC repairs, providing landlords and tenants alike with peace of mind.”

RentRedi customers can access Thumbtack services through their Member Perks dashboard, which offers exclusive benefits through a number of other partnerships with companies that are leaders in their fields, including Home Depot, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, HireAHelper, and Showami.

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack , a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it, as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 11 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi's all-in-one web and mobile app to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01574781-66e6-414d-ab68-0a3f32691d18

2025 Rental Housing Home Improvement Survey (RentRedi) RentRedi Survey: how much landlords plan to spend on home improvement projects per rental housing property in 2025

