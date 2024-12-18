CHAR Technologies Announces $2.5M from the Government of Québec for Saint-Félicien Biocarbon and Green Hydrogen Project

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that the Government of Québec, through the Programme Innovation Bois, has announced the approval of $2.5M to CHAR Tech to support the advancement of the previously announced build, own, operate project to convert wood wastes and residuals into both biocarbon for metallurgical coal replacement, as well as green hydrogen, which the project intends to upgrade further into renewable natural gas. The non-repayable grant funding will be disbursed on predetermined project milestones.

Also announced was a $1M contribution from the Programme Innovation Bois to la Société de cogénération de Saint-Félicien (“SCSF”) towards the centre de valorisation de la biomasse (“CVB”), which is co-located with the CHAR Tech project, and includes a waste heat recovery dryer to pre-process biomass, which will be used by the CHAR Tech project.

SCSF (owned by Green Leaf Power) operates a 25 MW cogeneration facility, converting approximately 260,000 green metric tonnes per year of wood waste biomass into renewable energy, with the electricity sold to Hydro-Québec, and steam for additional industrial uses locally.

Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech, commented “We are deeply grateful for the Government of Québec’s support through the Programme Innovation Bois. This $2.5M contribution will accelerate our efforts towards the collaboration of our technology with the CVB at the SCSF facility in Saint-Félicien. Together, we are driving innovation that contributes to a cleaner, greener future."

Mme. Maïté Blanchette Vézina , Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and the Gaspésie−Îles-de-la-Madeleine region remarked:

« Avec ces investissements, notre gouvernement démontre à nouveau son soutien à ce secteur névralgique pour le Québec et ses régions. Concrètement, avec cette annonce, nous encourageons des projets innovants qui permettront de dynamiser la filière forestière. Les projets soutenus dans le cadre du Programme Innovation Bois ont généré près de 1,35 milliard de dollars en investissements totaux, créé plus de 1 300 emplois et consolidé plus de 14 000 autres, depuis 2016. C'est impressionnant! Je salue les investisseurs pour leur sens de l'initiative et leur vision d'avenir! »

For further information on the Programme Innovation Bois (PIB), please refer to the programme’s press release.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

