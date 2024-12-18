Submit Release
Septerna to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of GPCR-targeted drug discovery, today announced that Jeffrey Finer, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Septerna, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. PT in San Francisco.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.septerna.com and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of GPCR drug discovery powered by its proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Its industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of its deep pipeline of oral small molecule product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. Septerna was launched by preeminent drug discovery company builders and scientific leaders in the biochemistry, structural biology, and pharmacology of GPCRs. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck
THRUST Strategic Communications
renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Carly Scaduto
Carly Scaduto Consulting
Carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com


