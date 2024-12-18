Redecan Cannabis Launches New Limited-Edition Genetics and Expands Signature 'Wrapped & Redee' Pre-roll Line for the Holidays

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redecan Cannabis, a leading brand under Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its popular 'Wrapped & Redee’ Redees Hemp’d line with two exclusive, limited edition high potency genetics just in time for the holiday season. Introducing Legendary Kush (Sativa) and Orange Cream Fuel (Indica), available in festive 20 x 0.4g packs, with ten of each unique genetic designed to boost your holiday experience.

‘Wrapped & Redee’ Redees Hemp’d are made with meticulously grown flower that’s carefully hang dried then milled to perfection. Featuring ultra-thin hemp paper and patented filter tips for smoother taste and airflow, these hard-hitting pre-rolls deliver a smooth burn.

New Limited-Edition Wrapped & Redee Details:

Legendary Kush (Larry OG x Legend OG) is a sativa-dominant strain that offers a robust flavour profile featuring earthy, citrus, and spicy notes. Its lineage traces back to the renowned Larry OG and Legend OG, making it a powerhouse of genetics. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, contribute to its unique aroma and potential therapeutic benefits, providing an invigorating and uplifting experience.

Orange Cream Fuel (Jet Fuel Gelato x Orange Cookies) is an indica strain known for its potent effects and delightful flavour profile. With fruity, diesel, and spicy undertones, this strain is a treat for the senses. Its impressive lineage includes Jet Fuel Gelato and Orange Cookies, ensuring a rich genetic background. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Cedrene, enhance their aromatic qualities and may offer relaxing and soothing effects, perfect when unwinding during the holidays.





Celebrate the holiday season and add Redecan’s Wrapped & Redee Redees Hemp’d to your holiday wish list. It’s the perfect gift for cannabis enthusiasts looking to enjoy a premium, flavourful and shareable festive experience. Available nationwide across Canada at authorized cannabis retailers in select regions.

Redecan’s Original Hemp’d Pre-roll Line:

Redecan’s ‘Hemp’d’ pre-roll line features the same sleek pre-rolls as its original Redees. Taking its signature straight cut 10x0.4g pre-rolls to a new level, Redees Hemp’d is an upgraded pre-roll with ultra-thin, unbleached hemp paper and hemp filter tips for a more sustainable pre-roll option and overall, a better consumption experience. Last year, Redecan announced the first round of limited-edition Wrapped & Redees Hemp’d stocking stuffers with exclusive whole-flower cannabis genetics, including King Sherb and Animal RNTZ, meticulously cultivated by their master growers. This year, Legendary Kush and Orange Cream Fuel join the festive pre-roll line, expanding Redecan’s core offerings.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

