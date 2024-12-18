VITAS® Healthcare Unveils Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lee Memorial Hospital

The home-like facility in Southwest Florida is expected to serve 400+ patients each year

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Lee County now have access to dedicated end-of-life care at the new VITAS Healthcare Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lee Memorial Hospital, offering expert, patient-centered hospice services in the comfort of a homelike setting. This inpatient unit (IPU) is the only hospital-based hospice facility in the county and is the first VITAS IPU in Lee County and second in Southwest Florida. It is expected to serve more than 400 patients annually.

To mark the opening of this facility, VITAS and Lee Memorial Hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 12, commemorating the official launch of the IPU. Located on the west second floor at 2776 Cleveland Ave., the hospice unit began serving patients on November 1.

“Our partnership with VITAS strengthens our shared commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered care for our community,” said Dana McQuaide Begley, vice president of wellness and recovery at Lee Health. “With the addition of this inpatient wing, we can ensure that patients experience a seamless transition to high-quality end-of-life care in a comfortable, supportive environment. We are confident that this collaboration will bring peace and dignity to those facing advanced illness.”

“As the leading provider of hospice services, VITAS is committed to delivering compassionate care that meets the individual goals, wishes and values of each patient,” said Mark Hayes, senior vice president of operations at VITAS. “Our collaboration with Lee Memorial allows us to bring essential hospice care directly to the hospital, alongside access to additional palliative care resources.”

The VITAS hospice unit at Lee Memorial features eight private patient rooms with internet access, flatscreen TVs, private bathrooms and overnight accommodations for loved ones. A shared family room provides space for visiting guests, and children’s activities keep little ones occupied. Parking at the facility is free, and access to the VITAS IPU is 24/7.

The hospital-based resources patients can access are designed to enhance their comfort and quality of life—including high-flow oxygen, antibiotics, X-rays, radiology services, blood transfusions and compassionate extubations. VITAS physicians provide daily rounds to ensure each patient’s needs are met promptly, and medical direction at the IPU is overseen by a hospice and palliative medicine board-certified medical director.

Additional specialized services include personalized care tailored for veterans, VITAS Paw Pals® pet visits, music therapy, respiratory therapy and bereavement support with handcrafted Memory Bears made from a loved one’s clothing to offer comfort and remembrance.

With inpatient units at Lee Memorial Health and Solaris HealthCare Imperial in Naples, VITAS extends its 46 years of experience to provide residents of Southwest Florida with local, around-the-clock care from compassionate professionals dedicated to meeting the needs of seriously ill patients and their families.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 55 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,679 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2024, VITAS reported an average daily census of 21,977. Visit www.vitas.com.

