Questex’s IHIF EMEA 2025 Empowers Hospitality Investors to “Own the Moment” When Navigating the Evolving Business Landscape

Registration Now Open for the Premier Event for Hospitality Leaders Shaping the Future of the Industry

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA), today unveils the 2025 conference programme. IHIF EMEA is THE market leader in bringing together the innovators and game-changers within the industry and acts as a beacon for driving investment into hospitality.

In 2025, the event empowers global decision-makers, investors, hotel brands, operators and innovators to shape the future of hospitality across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The event theme “Own the Moment” underscores IHIF EMEA as a unique platform to navigate the evolving business landscape with curated tracks and deep content for three days of networking, insights and deal-making. IHIF EMEA’s 27th edition takes place 31 March - 2 April at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin. Register here.

Why now? With relatively impressive demand fundamentals, macro tailwinds, and increasing liquidity, hospitality stands out as a resilient, high-growth asset class with increasing investor interest and capital allocations. Plus, 2025 is widely anticipated to be the year when transactions resume after a few years of low activity. Now is the time to seize the moment, prepare for the new deal cycle and shape the future of hospitality investment. With IHIF EMEA’s long standing legacy and refreshing approach, the event is poised to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the hospitality sector. The programme is upheld by three key pillars of ideate, invest, perform, tailored to the needs of the leader, the strategist, the deal maker and the asset manager.

IHIF EMEA is expected to attract over 2,500 leading hotel brands, operators, developers, government representatives, advisors and professional services, including over 600 global investors across a range of capital types. IHIF EMEA will offer tailored networking sessions to connect attendees with operating partners, capital partners, rising talent and investment opportunities.

“As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, IHIF EMEA serves as a vital platform for connecting stakeholders, fostering innovation and unlocking new investment opportunities. With over 25 years of experience organising events rooted in this sector, we go deep into asset management topics, where other conferences do not, and we explore the themes that are mission critical when investing in an operational asset class,” said Joe Stather, VP/Market Leader, Operational Real Estate. “Whether you are a seasoned IHIF EMEA veteran or a first-time participant, our event is designed to empower leaders to navigate change and capitalise on growth in the dynamic EMEA market.”

IHIF EMEA 2025 Highlights:

A rejuvenated programme, underpinned by three anchor points: Ideate , Invest and Perform . Attendees will gain insights from over 200 leaders on global trends shaping the EMEA hospitality landscape including: Sebastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, Accor Miguel Casas, Managing Director, Stoneweg Hospitality Paul Harnedy, EVP, Cedar Capital Partners Guy Heksch, Chief Operating Officer, Omnam Group Ruslan Husry, Owner & CEO, HRG Hotels GmbH David Kellett, Managing Director, Invesco Real Estate David Ling, Global Head of Hospitality Investments, City Developments Limited Gwen Martignoni, Vice President – Underwriting, Amante Capital Julia Simpson, CEO, World Travel and Tourism Council Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation Tugdual Millet, CEO, Covivio Hotels Dillip Rajakarier, CEO, Minor Hotels Jon Sopel, British journalist, presenter, author and podcaster Dex Hunter-Torricke, one of the world’s leading advisors in communications, technology, society



Additional speakers will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

A vibrant exhibition hall: Meet with 85+ leading companies on the exhibition floor as they introduce their latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences and operational efficiency.

Meet with 85+ leading companies on the exhibition floor as they introduce their latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences and operational efficiency. New and unique networking events: Connect with executives, investors and operators to foster partnerships and collaborations via strategic roundtables, interactive sessions, an investor lounge, content-led networking sessions and unique networking events.

About IHIF EMEA

The International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA) is the premier event for hospitality investment professionals. By uniting influential hospitality leaders from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, IHIF EMEA aims to shape the future of the hospitality industry with three-days of content, networking, insights and deal-making. IHIF EMEA takes place 31 March - 2 April 2025 at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

