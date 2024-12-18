Raadr (Doing Business as Telvantis) Announces $45 Million Working Capital Facility to Drive Accelerated Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raadr, Inc., now doing business as Telvantis (OTC PINK: RDAR) ("Telvantis" or the "Company"), is excited to announce the establishment of a new $45 million secured working capital facility. This strategic financial arrangement strengthens the Company’s foundation by lowering fixed-interest expenses and providing increased access to funding for growth initiatives, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver innovative solutions in the telecommunications sector.

This new facility, secured through the company’s Irish subsidiary in collaboration with a leading European credit fund, replaces a previous unsecured loan. Designed to enhance cost-efficiency and operational flexibility, the facility includes a five-year amortization term and reduced financing costs, aligning with Telvantis’ ambitious growth strategy.

"This working capital facility opens new doors for Telvantis to achieve faster growth at a lower cost," said Orlando Taddeo, President of Telvantis. "By partnering with a top-tier financial institution, we’ve secured a structure that reduces our fixed interest expenses and provides us with the resources needed to drive revenue growth and pursue new opportunities. This is a pivotal moment in our journey, and we’re energized by the possibilities ahead."

With these new financial arrangements, Telvantis is better positioned to expand its footprint and deliver shareholder value. This positive financial milestone underscores the Company’s commitment to growth and operational excellence.

