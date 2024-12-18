The Rise of AI in Sports Market: A $2.61 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - Catapult Group (US) and IBM (US)| MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in Sports Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2024 to USD 2.61 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. In order to implement AI in sporting activities, organizations are adopting high-tech solutions like Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Predictive Analytics to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. For instance, AI tools can analyze player data to create training schedules and reduce injury risks. Real-time analytics help coaches and players adjust strategies during games for improved performance. Additionally, AI enhances fan experiences by improving content delivery, ticketing systems, and crowd control.

Browse in-depth TOC on "AI in Sports Market"

374 - Tables

57 - Figures

284 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122129412

AI in Sports Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Enhanced player performance analytics driving competitive advantage

Improved fan engagement resulting in increased revenue generation

Advanced injury prediction tools leading to better athlete safety

Restraints:

High implementation costs limiting widespread adoption

Data privacy concerns hindering trust in AI solutions

Limited AI expertise creating barriers for smaller sports organizations

Opportunities:

AI-driven personalization unlocking new revenue streams in fan experiences

Growth in e-sports fostering innovation in AI applications

Integration of wearable technology enhancing real-time performance insights

List of Key Companies in AI in Sports Market:

Cisco (US)

IBM (US)

Intel (US)

Microsoft (US)

AWS (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Oracle (US)

Stats Perform (US)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Sportradar AG (Switzerland)

HCL Technologies (India)

Extreme Networks (US)

Salesforce (US)

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122129412

AI is also transforming broadcast management in sports, with technologies such as automated highlights generation and real-time game analysis. For example, AI-driven systems are used by broadcasters to automatically create highlight reels and provide live commentary, enhancing the viewing experience and reducing production time. In various sports types, AI is applied in different ways; for instance, in football, it’s used for performance tracking and injury prevention; in basketball, AI analyzes player movements for strategy optimization; and in e-sports, AI is central to real-time game analysis and audience interaction. All these innovations combine to create a more engaging, efficient, and data-driven sporting ecosystem.

By solution, Fan Engagement and Experience segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

It is expected that Fan Engagement and Experience Segment will exhibit the maximum market size during the forecast period due to the need for customized, engaging and interactive fan experience in sports and events in particular. Advancements in technology have led brands and sports teams to use AR, VR, and AI to enhance fan engagement through immersive experiences such as virtual tours, interactive live streams, and personalized content. It provides interactive, content and experiences that are better than the conventional in-stadium or out-of-stadium experiences.

For instance, in the case of the NBA (National Basketball Association) app, which serves the basketball league, it combines the real-time statistics board, feeds from the teams, and offers access to the behind-the-scenes footage. Similarly, ‘F1 TV’ offers live action together with statistics and customized views from specific fans. Moreover, the Dallas Cowboys team, for instance, is using VR in their stadium so that fans can tour the stadium virtually and interact within it at their own pace. Other tools are AI-powered chats and social media gadgets that allow interaction with the fans helping them to be attached to the teams. The importance of these experiences to fans makes it essential for those aiming to enhance loyalty to their brands to adopt these solutions. Characterized by innovative approaches to fan engagement, these solutions also enable brands to tap into this growing market segment.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=122129412

By type, Generative AI is expected to hold a highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Within the AI in Sports Market, the generative AI is expected to achieve the highest growth rate, owing to the broad range of transformative fan engagement, performance analysis and content generation applications. For example, in sports, generative AI is used to create virtual commentators that provide live, interactive updates, making the audience feel involved in the action and boosting their excitement. Also, generative AI helps create game replicas of athletes so that they can practice their moves without any physical activity involved.

Moreover, for in-game creation, the companies that have made collaborations with sports media organizations such as Open AI have been able to use generative AI to auto-generate highlight clips to schedule engaging content after the games. This reduces the time between shoots while maintaining fan engagement and excitement. Additionally, generative AI also enhances the usage of predictive analytics by analyzing large amounts of data to determine if a player is likely to get tired or injured or what strategies will work best against them. For instance, AI is incorporated in European soccer in the modeling of game actions for tactical improvement. Such unique use cases make it clear as to how and why generative AI is the most promising category in the AI in Sports Market.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America will have the largest market share in 2024-2030 due to its advanced technology, high adoption of AI and well established sports industry. The region is driven by major leagues like NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL who are investing heavily in AI powered solutions for performance analytics, injury prevention and fan engagement. For example, NFL uses AI to track player movements to prevent injuries, NBA uses machine learning for game strategy and player performance optimization.

Presence of technology giants like IBM, Microsoft and Google in North America is further accelerating AI adoption in sports. These companies are working with sports organizations to provide customized AI solutions, for example IBM’s AI powered commentary insights at U.S. Open. AI is also enhancing fan experience through augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and personalized content delivery, for example AI driven platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS) for NFL statistics. Moreover high investments in R&D and strong focus on innovation is making North America a leader in using AI to transform the sports industry. For example AI focused division of STATS Perform, a North American leader in sports data has made major R&D investments to enhance predictive analytics for player scouting, performance and fan engagement. Their AI powered solutions are used across professional sports leagues.

Get access to the latest updates on AI in Sports Companies and AI in Sports Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets Inc. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA : 1-888-600-6441 UK +44-800-368-9399 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.