Bioplastics: Paving the Way to Meet EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation Goals

BRUSSELS, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Bioplastics (EUBP) welcomes the adoption of the European Union’s ambitious Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The adoption by the Council on 16 December represents the final step in the co-legislative procedure before its entry into force.

The PPWR places significant emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions, with biobased plastics emerging as a key enabler of the EU's circular economy and climate neutrality goals.

“Biobased plastics will play a pivotal role in reducing reliance on fossil-based materials while cutting greenhouse gas emissions over their lifecycle by utilising carbon absorbed during plant growth,” says Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of EUBP.

Their integration into packaging solutions aligns with the EU’s overarching ambitions to increase packaging circularity and minimise environmental impact while maintaining the performance and functionality required for packaging applications.

“Biobased plastics are not just an alternative but a necessary component of the EU’s transition to sustainable packaging systems. They reduce reliance on fossil resources and offer real solutions for achieving the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation’s goals. Biobased plastics can be seamlessly integrated into existing recycling streams, supporting the development of a circular economy for packaging,” von Pogrell claims.

Compostable packaging solutions certified to European standards (e.g., EN 13432), offer unique benefits for specific applications such as food packaging, where they enhance organic waste management and reduce contamination in recycling streams.

It will be up to the individual Member States to decide whether, in addition to the mandatory ones, other applications should be compostable, provided they comply with the obligation to set up separate collection of bio-waste in their territory and ensure composting infrastructure is in place.

“Compostable packaging is therefore somewhat hostage to the willingness of Member States to properly implement the Waste Framework Directive, particularly the obligation for separate collection of bio-waste and the development of appropriate recycling infrastructure. Given the very diverse and deficient waste management situation at EU level, investments and incentives supporting innovation, education, and setting up infrastructure will be key to overcoming challenges and accelerating the adoption of compostable solutions,” von Pogrell concludes.

EUBP is committed to advancing sustainable packaging solutions through the development and promotion of biobased, biodegradable and compostable materials and plans to contribute to the next steps of the PPWR, especially when it comes to the development of the secondary legislation.

