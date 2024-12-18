IVECO BUS wins a major tender in Germany for up to 580 buses

Turin, 18th December 2024. IVECO BUS, the urban, intercity and tourist bus brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG), and the BusGruppe purchasing group, the consortium comprising Verkehrsbetriebe Bachstein, CeBus, KVG Stade, Omnibusbetrieb von Ahrenschildt, Pülm Reisen and Reisebüro Schmidt, have signed a 5-year framework agreement for the supply of up to 580 city buses, of which 250 will be fully electric. The total value of the agreement is estimated at up to 235 million euro.

IVECO BUS will supply 200 CROSSWAY Low Entry ELEC buses and 50 articulated E-WAY buses, all fully electric vehicles designed to support the customer’s energy transition. This is the largest electric bus tender ever won by IVECO BUS in the German market. In addition, the agreement calls for other 330 vehicles and will include both URBANWAY Hybrid articulated city buses and CROSSWAY Low Entry intercity buses powered by FPT Industrial Cursor 9-litre engines compatible with select renewable fuels.

IVECO BUS will equip the vehicles with custom options to meet the BusGruppe purchasing group’s specific requests, including cantilever seating, air conditioning, video surveillance, Wi-Fi, fuel-saving functions and USB charging ports. Deliveries of the buses will begin in 2025 and continue through to 2030.

Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, commented: “Our winning proposal of products and services have allowed us to expand our market reach with unprecedented success. This latest tender cements 2024 as an absolute record year for IVECO BUS, demonstrating our ability to fully meet the diverse requirements of our customers and provide the most efficient and customisable solutions for their unique missions. We are proud that the BusGruppe has placed its trust in IVECO BUS, and we look forward to supporting this valuable customer with our sustainable, high-performance people transport solutions.”

Jan Behrendt, Managing Director of Verkehrsbetriebe Bachstein, the company which was responsible for the tender, said: “By awarding the contract to IVECO BUS, the BusGruppe and the other partners involved in the tender see themselves on a good path into the future. The continuous modernization of the fleet and now also the entry into electromobility put us in a position to continue to develop in a mobility market characterized by increasing competition.”

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

