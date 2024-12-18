Intelligent Waves’ SHADOW Wins 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award by TMC Magazine

Intelligent Waves (IW) receives the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award from TMC Magazine for SHADOW, its autonomous network penetration solution.

It is an honor to be acknowledged with the 2024 Cybersecurity Award. This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation in cybersecurity for the government.” — Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading cybersecurity integrator that provides mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovative solutions to the government, is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award from TMC Magazine for SHADOW, its autonomous network penetration solution. IW’s SHADOW enhances the security posture of your enterprise environment by autonomously finding exploitable weaknesses in your network, providing in-depth risk assessment, clarifying critical impacts, verifying fixed actions, and resolving vulnerabilities.For over 20 years, TMC has recognized technology companies with awards across various categories. These awards are regarded as the most prestigious honors worldwide in the communications and technology sectors. Winners represent key players in the market who consistently show technological advancement. Each recipient is a verified leader in the industry.“Congratulations to Intelligent Waves for being honored with the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for its innovation in cybersecurity. IW has shown exceptional quality and delivered measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC.Intelligent Waves’ CEO Tony Crescenzo noted, “It is an honor to be acknowledged with the 2024 Cybersecurity Award. This recognition reflects our commitment to innovation in cybersecurity and delivering high-impact, mission-focused solutions for our government customers.”About Intelligent Waves:Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com

