Rise in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport, and use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestions drive the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Rolling Stock Market Share Expected to Generate USD 73.27 Billion by 2031 Registering 3.7% of CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global rolling stock market was valued at $51.31 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $73. 27 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. Surge in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport, rise in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestions among people, and increase in allocation of the budget for development of railways are expected to drive the growth of the global rolling stock market. On the other hand, high capital requirement is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent technological advancements and improvement in railway infrastructure are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry. The rolling stock market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. By type, it is divided into locomotive, metro, monorail, tram, freight wagons, passenger coaches, and others. By end use, it is classified into passenger transit and cargo train. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on type, the freight wagons segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The metros segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Based on end-use, the cargo train segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The passenger transit segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Based on region, Europe held the lion's share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Poprad, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., The Kinki Sharyo Co., Ltd., Trinity Industries, Inc., and Wabtec Corporation.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (330 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rolling-stock-market/purchase-options 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨● The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global rolling stock market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.● The railway department shut down all the passenger train services and further limited its freight transport services due to reduction in demand for commodities and disrupted supply chain. 