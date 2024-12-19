Dark Chocolate Market is Expected to Hit $140.25 Billion, with CAGR of 7.2% by 2034

Dark Chocolate Industry

Organically Produced Dark Chocolate Becoming the In-Thing in Several Parts of the World: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Dark Chocolate Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 69.97 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of dark chocolate are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.Growing awareness about the health attributes related to dark chocolates is driving more consumers toward them. Companies are highlighting the nutritional aspects of dark chocolate, such as minerals, antioxidants, and others on their packaging to leverage this trend. Increasing brand awareness is also accelerating demand for super-premium and premium dark chocolate products with exotic sourcing, innovative formats, and novel flavors.Technological advancements taking place in chocolate manufacturing, such as ingredient treatments, advanced processing equipment, packaging solutions, and organic sourcing, are helping manufacturers launch differentiated products with improved shelf life. Innovations in textures, flavor blends, and product formats and forms, such as on-the-go and ready-to-drink products, are also complementing global market growth.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsKey Takeaway from Dark Chocolate Market Study:The market for dark chocolate is evaluated to reach a value of US$ 140.25 billion by the end of 2034. North America is forecasted to hold 24.3% share of the global market by 2034-end.Worldwide sales of dark chocolate for use in different foods & beverages are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach US$ 106.59 billion by 2034. Organic dark chocolate is approximated to account for a share of 55.4% of the global market by the end of 2034.The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Sales of dark chocolate in Japan are analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034.“Rising focus of market players on producing clean label and organic dark chocolate products is attributed to the growing preference for natural and premium ingredients in several parts of the world,” says Fact.MR analyst.Country-wise Insights:According to Fact.MR's revised analysis, North America is expected to hold a 24.3% market share worldwide by the end of 2034. Increased dark chocolate consumption and the existence of well-known companies like Mondelez International, The Hershey Company, Unilever, Mars Incorporated, and others are helping to solidify North America's standing globally. The demand for dark chocolate is rising as a result of a number of holidays, including Christmas and Good Friday.What Makes the United States a Key Market for Dark Chocolate Manufacturers?The United States is forecasted to occupy 45.6% share of the market in North America by 2034. The increasing population of health-conscious people in the country is resulting in the growing consumption of healthy food products. They are more inclined to clean label and vegan food products than ever, which is further contributing to the rising demand for dark chocolate with less sugar.Why Do Manufacturers of Dark Chocolate Want to Go to China?By the end of 2034, China is predicted to hold a 47.5% market revenue share in East Asia. As the nation's diets become more westernized, more people are choosing dark chocolate as one of the most well-liked unconventional sweet treats. Because dark chocolate products have health benefits like reducing inflammation, lowering bad cholesterol, boosting blood flow, and minimizing insulin resistance, more people in China are choosing them.Which Market Trends for Dark Chocolate Are Japanese Manufacturers Using?By the end of 2034, Japan is predicted to account for 29.4% of East Asian market income. Dark chocolate's distinct flavor is the reason for its rising popularity in the nation. Dark chocolates are also becoming increasingly popular as a healthier choice due to their ability to improve cognitive function, reduce inflammation, and lessen the risk of heart disease. Furthermore, the fact that these chocolates resist insulin is another reason why they are growing in popularity.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Increasing Demand for Organic Dark Chocolate for its Low- or No-sugar Content:Global sales of organic dark chocolate are approximated to climb at a CAGR of 7.5% and reach US$ 77.7 billion by 2034. Growing preference for low- or no-sugar chocolate products, along with increasing demand for single-origin chocolate, is a key factors generating lucrative opportunities for market players. In addition, growing preference for sustainable, ethical, and healthier practices in chocolate manufacturing is pushing market growth further.Key Market Players:Mondelez International, The Hershey Company, GCPPL Ltd., Agostoni Chocolate, Barry Callebaut, Nestlé SA, Unilever, Mars Incorporated, Ghirardelli Chocolate Co., Chocolatiers (UK) Ltd., Godiva, Lindt & Sprungli AG, Patchi, and Blommer Chocolate Company are some of the key manufacturers of dark chocolate at a regional as well as a global level.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dark chocolate market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (organic, conventional), application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics), and sales channel (modern trade, specialty stores, departmental stores, pharmaceutical & confectionary stores, online stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Basmati Rice Market : It is projected that the market would expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2022 and 2032. Because of its excellent nutritional and culinary properties, affordable pricing, and tantalizing aroma, raw basmati rice continues to have the largest market share. Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food Market : According to a recent Fact.MR analysis, the global market for ready-to-use therapeutic foods is expected to reach a value of US$459.9 million by 2024. By 2034, the global demand for RUTF products is expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 800.6 million.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

