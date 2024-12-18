Image

CPHI Middle East witnessed the signing of several health agreements valued at SAR 10bln

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is embarking on an ambitious reform of its healthcare sector” — Dr. Mohammed bin Khalid Al-Abd Al-Aali

RYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The "CPHI Middle East" Global Pharma Exhibition, specializing in pharmaceuticals and the pharmaceutical industry, kicked off last week. The event ran from December 10-12 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Roshn front area. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Health and features participation from over 400 exhibitors from more than 100 countries, as well as more than 150 speakers who are leading figures in the local and international pharmaceutical sectors, covering a total area of approximately 38,000 square meters.During the opening ceremony, Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel witnessed the signing of several agreements valued at 10 billion riyals, along with the announcement of partnerships with major companies.From his part, Dr. Mohammed bin Khalid Al-Abd Al-Aali Assistant Minister of Health and official spokesman for the Ministry of Health announced that "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is embarking on an ambitious reform of its healthcare sector, aiming to implement extensive plans and strategies to enhance health services across the nation. This initiative is recognized as one of the largest healthcare transformations globally.Key objectives of this reform include improving access to medical care, increasing life expectancy, and enhancing the overall quality of healthcare services. A significant aspect of this transformation involves strengthening healthcare security through active collaboration with the private sector."The government is working in partnership with various agencies and ministries to achieve shared health goals for the population." He added.The strategy also emphasizes biotechnology, focusing on several pillars such as innovation, genomics, and pharmaceuticals. Recent discussions highlight the enthusiasm of private sector stakeholders to engage in this transformative journey, positioning Saudi Arabia as an incubator for innovative ideas and investment opportunities.Artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies are set to play a crucial role in this improvement process. While many countries face challenges in adopting and integrating innovative healthcare solutions, Saudi Arabia aims to be a leader in this domain. The Kingdom is proactively creating an environment conducive to innovation, as evidenced by initiatives like the Saha virtual hospital and the implementation of digital twins.However, challenges remain in the healthcare sector. Stakeholders acknowledge that while there is a wealth of innovative ideas, the real task lies in their effective incubation and adoption. The Kingdom is committed to addressing these challenges and continues to foster a collaborative atmosphere for innovators and investors in healthcare.

