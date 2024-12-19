Former American Idol Isaiah Grass Unites Music With Charity

Isaiah Grass, American singer/ songwriter, media personality, and former American Idol contestant Isaiah Grass, "Christmas With You" - Uniting Music with Charity Isaiah Grass, "Christmas With You" Isaiah Grass, "Christmas With You" Isaiah Grass, American singer/ songwriter, media personality, and former American Idol contestant

Former American Idol, Isaiah Grass Unites Music and Charity Through “Christmas With You”- Supporting Children’s Hospitals and The Salvation Army

The holidays are about gratitude and love. I wrote ‘Christmas With You’ as a reminder to value the people we hold dear and bring joy to those who may not have the chance to be with their loved ones.”” — Isaiah Grass, American singer/ songwriter, media personality

CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American singer/ songwriter, media personality, and former American Idol contestant, Isaiah Grass unites music with charity to make the holiday season brighter for those in need. The artist's holiday single, “Christmas with You,” is much more than an annual festive tradition, but instead contains a heartfelt mission at its core. “'Christmas With You' is a vehicle for giving back to those who are in need", says Isaiah. Proceeds from the single are directed towards organizations such as The Salvation Army and children’s hospitals, ensuring those who are vulnerable, struggling, or alone can also experience holiday peace and joy. Adding to its impact, the accompanying music video is played in area hospitals, providing patients and their families with a chance to share in the holiday magic.

“Christmas With You” delivers a touching message about togetherness and love—two elements at the heart of the holiday season. Many fans and critics alike have praised the song as a modern holiday classic, with comparisons to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” With its blend of heartfelt lyrics, charitable purpose, and seasonal spirit, "Christmas with You" is an experience that captures the essence of what the holidays are all about, compassion and love for others. Join Isaiah this year by spreading holiday magic to those in need by streaming the songs on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Alexa, Tidal, or YouTube.

Earlier this month after performing at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford, Illinois, the artist garnered local attention. During a feature on WIFR News, Isaiah sat down to discuss the inspiration behind "Christmas With You" and his desire to help others. "The holidays are about gratitude and love. I wrote ‘Christmas With You’ as a reminder to value the people we hold dear and bring joy to those who may not have the chance to be with their loved ones." - Isaiah Grass

Looking ahead to 2025, Isaiah is set to release a highly anticipated album featuring music produced by Klubjumpers—the 80x Billboard-charting duo known for collaborations with industry legends such as Madonna, Ricky Martin, and Britney Spears. This project promises to showcase Isaiah’s evolution as an artist while delivering fresh and compelling sounds while staying true to his unique musical identity.

ISAIAH GRASS:

Isaiah Grass is a multi-faceted singer, entertainer, and former American Idol contestant who captures the hearts of fans. Known for his powerful vocal range and magnetic presence, his music resonates with listeners. Grass' versatility and infectious energy have exploded into a new journey as a syndicated Top 40 radio personality for "The Isaiah Grass Show" which broadcasts on iHeart, as well as in multiple markets on FM radio worldwide. Additionally, Isaiah has joined forces with IGMP TV Network as their new host streaming across Roku, Apple, and Amazon TV platforms.

With over 250,000 followers on social media, 1.5 million website visits, and radio airplay in over 100 countries, Isaiah Grass has consistently garnered attention in the entertainment industry. Grass has been featured in magazines, appeared on commercials and billboards, and has been endorsed by major brands including the U.S Army, Express, and Toyota. He has collaborated with charitable organizations such as the Salvation Army, NAMI, Music Beats Cancer, and Songs of Love. His dedication to “giving back” extends to food shelters and children's hospitals, underscoring his commitment to making a positive impact.

Throughout his career, Grass has performed at well-known venues including the Chicago White Sox, Hard Rock Casino, Six Flags, House of Blues, Palm Springs Pride, Taste of Chicago, Monster Jam, Northalsted Market Days, Chicago Bulls, Hard Rock Cafe, and the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. He has been a musical guest on notable broadcast television programs such as Daytime Chicago, Fox News, Windy City Live, Your Carolina, WGN News, and American Idol. Isaiah’s music and songwriting talents have opened many doors, earning him awards including the prestigious ranking of No.1 on Reverbnation Pop Charts.

Isaiah Grass has a heart of compassion and a voice that resonates with listeners - the ability to leave a last impression "Wherever You Are." Don't miss a beat, follow Isaiah Grass at: https://isaiahgrassmusic.com, on radio: The Isaiah Grass Show – syndicated on FM / and Online stations, and on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook: @isaiahgmusic to stay up on everything coming in 2025.

PRESS:

www.isaiahgrassmusic.com

Kari Jerich Brunn - media@igmptv.com

Christmas With You - Isaiah Grass (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.