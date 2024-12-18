MEC Lebogang Maile provides update on Spaza Shop Registrations, 19 Dec

MEC Lebogang Maile to provide update on Spaza Shop Registrations

The Gauteng Provincial Government invites members of the media to a briefing by the

Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, on the progress of spaza shop registrations across the province.

The update comes as part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with health, safety, and business regulations, following the President’s directive to address foodborne illnesses and safeguard communities.

Key issues to be addressed:

• Progress on spaza shop registration and compliance.

• Interventions to support township businesses.

• Steps to promote community safety and consumer protection.

Details of the Media Briefing:

• Date: 19 December 2024

• Time: 09:00 AM

• Venue: Gauteng Gambling Board, 125 Corlett Drive, Bramley, Johannesburg

