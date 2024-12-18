Migraine Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 10,880 Million in 2023 and is projected to increase by 2034

Migraine Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Migraine Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Migraine, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Migraine market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To know in detail about the Migraine market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here @ Migraine Treatment Market Size

Key Takeaways from Migraine Market Report

• In 2023, the prevalent population of Migraine in the 7MM was found to be ~119,233 cases.

• The total prevalent cases of Migraine in the US are expected to increase with a significant CAGR by 2034, from around 46,140k cases in 2023 in the US.

• Among the European countries, Germany (22%) had the highest prevalent population of Migraine, followed by Italy in 2023. On the other hand, Spain had the least prevalent population around 17% of Migraine in the same year.

• However, the prevalent cases of Migraine are expected to decrease in Germany and Japan attributed to decrease in country population and other factors.

• In Japan, among prevalent cases of Migraine, most cases were of Episodic Migraine (~16,331k) in 2023. While least were in Chronic Migraine around ~950k in the same year.

• Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that the majority of cases of Migraine are occupied by females in comparison to males. There were approximately ~11,535k male and ~34,605k female cases of Migraine in 2023 in the US.

• In EU4 and the UK, among diagnosed cases of Migraine, most cases were of Episodic Migraine (~15,839k) in 2023. While least were in Chronic Migraine around ~2,411k in the same year.

• The leading Migraine Companies such as Axsome Therapeutics, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, Amgen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Anne Lindblad, Allergan, AbbVie, Tian Medical Inc., Allergan, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

• Promising Migraine Therapies such as AXS-07, ABP-450, Aimovig, CL-H1T, AIMOVIG, Fremanezumab, propranolol LA, LBR-101, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Marcaine, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab, TNX-1900, IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254), and others

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Migraine Market Share @ Migraine Therapeutics Market Size

Migraine Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Prevalence of Migraine

• Prevalent Cases of Migraine by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Migraine

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Migraine

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Migraine Epidemiology trends @ Migraine Prevalence

Migraine Marketed Drugs

• EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm): Eli Lilly and Company

EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody specific for calcitonin-gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand. EMGALITY is a calcitonin-gene-related peptide antagonist indicated in adults for the preventive treatment of migraine and the treatment of episodic cluster headache. FDA approved EMGALITY in September 2019 for preventing migraine in adults, but it's contraindicated for those hypersensitive to galcanezumab-gnlm or its components. In November 2019, the EU approved galcanezumab for adults with ≥4 migraine days/month.

• AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm): Teva Pharmaceuticals

AJOVY (Fremanezumab-vfrm) is a fully monoclonal antibody specific for calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand. In September 2019, the FDA sanctioned AJOVY for adult migraine prevention. By January 2020, an autoinjector for Fremanezumab received FDA approval. In March 2019, AJOVY earned European Commission approval for adult migraine prophylaxis. Teva's AJOVY gained approval in Japan in June 2021.

Migraine Emerging Drugs

• AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics

AXS-07 is a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, investigational medicine. AXS-07 consists of MoSEIC (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex) meloxicam and rizatriptan. AXS-07 is thought to act by inhibiting Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) release, reversing CGRP-mediated vasodilation, and inhibiting neuroinflammation, pain signal transmission, and central sensitization Meloxicam is a new molecular entity for migraine enabled by MoSEIC technology, which results in rapid absorption of meloxicam while maintaining a long plasma half-life. AXS-07 is an investigational drug not approved by the FDA and its safety and effectiveness have not been established. AXS-07 is currently being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. The product is in the NDA phase of development.

To know more about Migraine treatment guidelines, visit @ Migraine Treatment Market Landscape- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/migraine-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Migraine Market Outlook

Migraine is a common neurologic disorder characterized by attacks consisting of throbbing, unilateral headache accompanied by photophobia, phonophobia and nausea, which remarkably reduces the patients’ quality-of-life (QoL). It is a leading cause of disability and suffering worldwide and was ranked as the second cause of years lost due to disability globally in 2019. There has been a significant advancement in understanding migraine pathophysiology, which has led to the improved characterization and diagnosis of the clinical features. The existing treatment scenario can be primarily divided into acute/abortive and preventive. Acute treatment is initiated during an attack to alleviate pain and disability and stop the attack’s progression. Preventive treatment is used when there is a known headache trigger, such as exercise or sexual activity, and for patients who have limited time exposure to a trigger, such as high-altitude ascent or menstruation.

Migraine Therapies and Companies

• AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics

• ABP-450: AEON Biopharma, Inc.

• Aimovig: Amgen

• CL-H1T: Charleston Laboratories

• AIMOVIG: Amgen

• Fremanezumab: Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company

• propranolol LA: Anne Lindblad

• Atogepant: Allergan

• LBR-101: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical

• Atogepant: AbbVie

• Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company

• Marcaine: Tian Medical Inc.

• Atogepant: Allergan

• Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company

• Eptinezumab: H. Lundbeck A/S

• TNX-1900: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254): Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for Migraine @ Drugs for Migraine Treatment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/migraine-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Migraine Market Report

• Study Period: 2020-2034

• Coverage: 7MM

• Migraine Companies: Axsome Therapeutics, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, Amgen, Teva Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Anne Lindblad, Allergan, AbbVie, Tian Medical Inc., Allergan, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others

• Migraine Therapies: AXS-07, ABP-450, Aimovig, CL-H1T, AIMOVIG, Fremanezumab, propranolol LA, LBR-101, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Marcaine, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab, TNX-1900, IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254), and others

• Migraine Therapeutic Assessment: Migraine current marketed and Migraine emerging therapies

• Migraine Market Dynamics: Migraine market drivers and Migraine market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Migraine Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Migraine Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Migraine companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Migraine Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/migraine-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Contents

1. Migraine Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Migraine

3. SWOT analysis of Migraine

4. Migraine Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Migraine Market Overview at a Glance

6. Migraine Disease Background and Overview

7. Migraine Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Migraine

9. Migraine Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Migraine Unmet Needs

11. Migraine Emerging Therapies

12. Migraine Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Migraine Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Migraine Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Migraine Market Drivers

16. Migraine Market Barriers

17. Migraine Appendix

18. Migraine Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight



List of the Top Selling Market Research Reports in 2024

Celiac Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/celiac-disease-cd-market

Coronary Stents Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market

CXCR Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/selective-inhibitor-of-the-cxcr4-chemokine-receptor-market-forecast

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gastroparesis-market

Fertility Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fertility-monitoring-devices-fertility-testing-devices-market

Phototherapies for Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/phototherapies-for-psoriasis-market

Pipeline Assessment Services: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/pipeline-assessment-services

Ranibizumab Biosimilars Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ranibizumab-biosimilars-insight

Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/rhinitis-market

Skin Grafting Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/skin-grafting-devices-market

Spinal Implants Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-implants-market

Surgical Sealant Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-sealant-and-adhesives-market

Thrombectomy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/thrombectomy-devices-market

Venous Ulcer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/venous-leg-ulcer-market

ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Bacterial Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market

Heart Pump Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/heart-pump-device-market

Meningococcal Meningitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meningococcal-meningitis-market

Percutaneous Arterial Closure Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vascular-closure-devices-market

Pouchitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pouchitis-market

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-market

Shingles Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/shingles-market

Artificial Disc Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/artificial-disc-market

Avascular Necrosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/avascular-necrosis-market

Embolotherapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/embolotherapy-market

Orthopedic Power Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-power-devices-market

Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/allergic-rhinitis-market

Plaque Psoriasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plaque-psoriasis-market

Psoriasis Vulgaris Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/psoriasis-vulgaris-market

Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market

UK Healthcare Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/uk-healthcare-outlook-report

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Brucellosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/brucellosis-market

Coronary Angioplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/coronary-stents-market-market

NK Cell Therapy Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nk-cell-therapy-market

Scoliosis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/scoliosis-market

Surgical Site Infections Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-site-infections-ssi-market

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-market

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/catheter-stabilization-securement-device-market

Diabetic Wound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/diabetic-foot-ulcers-dfus-market

Dyspepsia Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/functional-dyspepsia-market-share

Indwelling Catheters Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/indwelling-catheters-market

Orthopedic Splints Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/orthopedic-splints-market

Sepsis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sepsis-market

Overactive Bladder Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/overactive-bladder-market

Spinal Trauma Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/spinal-trauma-devices-market-market

Temporomandibular Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/temporomandibular-disorders-market

Viscosupplementation Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/viscosupplementation-devices-market

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/vitreoretinal-surgery-devices-market

Advanced Liver Cancer Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/liver-cancer-market

Gene Therapy in CNS Disorder Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gene-therapy-in-cns-disorder-market

Lice Infestations Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lice-infestations-market

Plantar Fasciitis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/plantar-fasciitis-market

Biopsy Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/biopsy-devices-market

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/endoscopic-ultrasound-market

Healthcare Consulting Solutions: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pelvic-organ-prolapse-market

Pulmonary Emphysema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-market

Schistosomiasis Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/schistosomiasis-market

Testicular Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/testicular-neoplasm-market

Tourette Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/tourette-syndrome-market

Wound Healing Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/wound-healing-devices-market

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-neuropathic-pain-market

Fabry Disease Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/fabry-disease-market

Transcatheter Treatment Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/transcatheter-treatment-market

SGLT2 Inhibitors Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/sglt2-inhibitors-market

Surgical Lasers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-lasers-market

Stem Cell Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/stem-cell-market

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myeloproliferative-neoplasms-market

Pacemakers Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pacemakers-market

Urea Cycle Disorders Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/urea-cycle-disorder-market

Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/varicose-vein-treatment-devices-market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bone-growth-stimulators-market

Intraocular Lens Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/blog/top-companies-in-the-intraocular-lens-market

Lymphoedema Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lymphedema-market

Somatotropin Deficiency Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/somatotropin-deficiency-market

Skin Neoplasm Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nonmelanoma-skin-cancer-market

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/antibody-drug-conjugate-market

Healthcare Competitive Benchmarking: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting/competitive-benchmarking-services

Surgical Mask & Respirator Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/surgical-mask-respirator-market

Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/meibomian-gland-dysfunction-pipeline-insight

Novel Drug Delivery Devices Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/novel-drug-delivery-devices

Total Knee Arthroplasty Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/total-knee-arthroplasty-market

Asperger Syndrome Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/autism-spectrum-disorder-asd-market

Medical Marijuana Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/medical-marijuana-market-insight

Lactose Intolerance Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/lactose-intolerance-market

Microscopy Device Market: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/microscopy-device-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.