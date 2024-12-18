Migraine Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 10,880 Million in 2023 and is projected to increase by 2034
Migraine Therapeutics Market
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Migraine Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Migraine, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Migraine market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Key Takeaways from Migraine Market Report
• In 2023, the prevalent population of Migraine in the 7MM was found to be ~119,233 cases.
• The total prevalent cases of Migraine in the US are expected to increase with a significant CAGR by 2034, from around 46,140k cases in 2023 in the US.
• Among the European countries, Germany (22%) had the highest prevalent population of Migraine, followed by Italy in 2023. On the other hand, Spain had the least prevalent population around 17% of Migraine in the same year.
• However, the prevalent cases of Migraine are expected to decrease in Germany and Japan attributed to decrease in country population and other factors.
• In Japan, among prevalent cases of Migraine, most cases were of Episodic Migraine (~16,331k) in 2023. While least were in Chronic Migraine around ~950k in the same year.
• Assessments as per DelveInsight’s analysts show that the majority of cases of Migraine are occupied by females in comparison to males. There were approximately ~11,535k male and ~34,605k female cases of Migraine in 2023 in the US.
• In EU4 and the UK, among diagnosed cases of Migraine, most cases were of Episodic Migraine (~15,839k) in 2023. While least were in Chronic Migraine around ~2,411k in the same year.
• The leading Migraine Companies such as Axsome Therapeutics, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, Amgen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Anne Lindblad, Allergan, AbbVie, Tian Medical Inc., Allergan, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others
• Promising Migraine Therapies such as AXS-07, ABP-450, Aimovig, CL-H1T, AIMOVIG, Fremanezumab, propranolol LA, LBR-101, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Marcaine, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab, TNX-1900, IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254), and others
Migraine Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM
• Total Prevalence of Migraine
• Prevalent Cases of Migraine by severity
• Gender-specific Prevalence of Migraine
• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Migraine
Migraine Marketed Drugs
• EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm): Eli Lilly and Company
EMGALITY (Galcanezumab-gnlm) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody specific for calcitonin-gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand. EMGALITY is a calcitonin-gene-related peptide antagonist indicated in adults for the preventive treatment of migraine and the treatment of episodic cluster headache. FDA approved EMGALITY in September 2019 for preventing migraine in adults, but it's contraindicated for those hypersensitive to galcanezumab-gnlm or its components. In November 2019, the EU approved galcanezumab for adults with ≥4 migraine days/month.
• AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm): Teva Pharmaceuticals
AJOVY (Fremanezumab-vfrm) is a fully monoclonal antibody specific for calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand. In September 2019, the FDA sanctioned AJOVY for adult migraine prevention. By January 2020, an autoinjector for Fremanezumab received FDA approval. In March 2019, AJOVY earned European Commission approval for adult migraine prophylaxis. Teva's AJOVY gained approval in Japan in June 2021.
Migraine Emerging Drugs
• AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics
AXS-07 is a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, investigational medicine. AXS-07 consists of MoSEIC (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex) meloxicam and rizatriptan. AXS-07 is thought to act by inhibiting Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) release, reversing CGRP-mediated vasodilation, and inhibiting neuroinflammation, pain signal transmission, and central sensitization Meloxicam is a new molecular entity for migraine enabled by MoSEIC technology, which results in rapid absorption of meloxicam while maintaining a long plasma half-life. AXS-07 is an investigational drug not approved by the FDA and its safety and effectiveness have not been established. AXS-07 is currently being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. The product is in the NDA phase of development.
Migraine Market Outlook
Migraine is a common neurologic disorder characterized by attacks consisting of throbbing, unilateral headache accompanied by photophobia, phonophobia and nausea, which remarkably reduces the patients’ quality-of-life (QoL). It is a leading cause of disability and suffering worldwide and was ranked as the second cause of years lost due to disability globally in 2019. There has been a significant advancement in understanding migraine pathophysiology, which has led to the improved characterization and diagnosis of the clinical features. The existing treatment scenario can be primarily divided into acute/abortive and preventive. Acute treatment is initiated during an attack to alleviate pain and disability and stop the attack’s progression. Preventive treatment is used when there is a known headache trigger, such as exercise or sexual activity, and for patients who have limited time exposure to a trigger, such as high-altitude ascent or menstruation.
Migraine Therapies and Companies
• AXS-07: Axsome Therapeutics
• ABP-450: AEON Biopharma, Inc.
• Aimovig: Amgen
• CL-H1T: Charleston Laboratories
• AIMOVIG: Amgen
• Fremanezumab: Teva Pharmaceuticals
• Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company
• propranolol LA: Anne Lindblad
• Atogepant: Allergan
• LBR-101: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical
• Atogepant: AbbVie
• Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company
• Marcaine: Tian Medical Inc.
• Atogepant: Allergan
• Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company
• Eptinezumab: H. Lundbeck A/S
• TNX-1900: Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254): Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Scope of the Migraine Market Report
• Study Period: 2020-2034
• Coverage: 7MM
• Migraine Companies: Axsome Therapeutics, AEON Biopharma, Inc., Charleston Laboratories, Amgen, Teva Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Anne Lindblad, Allergan, AbbVie, Tian Medical Inc., Allergan, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others
• Migraine Therapies: AXS-07, ABP-450, Aimovig, CL-H1T, AIMOVIG, Fremanezumab, propranolol LA, LBR-101, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Marcaine, Atogepant, Galcanezumab, Eptinezumab, TNX-1900, IONIS-PKKRx (ISIS 546254), and others
• Migraine Therapeutic Assessment: Migraine current marketed and Migraine emerging therapies
• Migraine Market Dynamics: Migraine market drivers and Migraine market barriers
• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
• Migraine Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Migraine Market Access and Reimbursement
