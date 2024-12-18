A Journey of No Return: ICRC helps clarify the fate of a missing Migrant

Mohammad's brother was distraught by the news and started reaching out to his connections in Europe, desperately seeking any piece of information about the boat and Mohammad's fate. He eventually learned that there had been two boats: one reached its destination safely, while the other sank near the Greek coast. Determined to uncover the truth, the family continued their search for Mohammad.

Finally, they managed to contact the sole survivor from Mohammad’s group. He recounted the horrific journey, emphasizing how unsafe it had been. According to him, the boat had been severely overcrowded, with no safety measures in place. Shockingly, the migrants were not even allowed to wear life jackets. But still Mohamad’s fate was still unknown.

In July 2023, Mohammad’s family approached the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Amman, desperate for answers. They requested the ICRC’s support to determine the fate of their loved one.

The ICRC team promptly opened a tracing request, working in close coordination with the relevant authorities. As part of the identification process, DNA samples were collected through a collaborative effort involving the ICRC Jordan, Jordanian Authorities, and counterparts in Athens. The sad news was confirmed. The DNA sample matched with one of the bodies they had repatriated from the sea.

Mohammad was no longer alive.

He drowned like thousands of other migrants who paid the heaviest price of armed conflicts and forced migration. Those innocent civilians who had to pay with their lives just to secure a decent living and a happy future for their families.