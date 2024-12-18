Local Business Amplifies Holiday Giving, Supports Marine Corps Reserve Charitable Initiative to Bring Joy to Children in Dallas County and Arlington

"We're thrilled to support Toys for Tots and make a meaningful difference for children during the holiday season by donating this expanded warehouse space said Michael Monette, CEO of Move Solutions."

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Move Solutions Expands Support for Toys for Tots, Donates 25,000 Square Feet of Warehouse Space for Annual Toy Drive

Move Solutions, a leading member of the Total Office Solutions Family of “Anywhere” Companies, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its support for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. In response to the overwhelming success of the 2024 toy drive, the company has increased its warehouse donation from 10,000 to 25,000 square feet, supporting the program’s ambitious goal of collecting 500,000 toys for local children.

“Our mission goes beyond just giving toys – we are about creating moments of joy and hope for children who need it most. Move Solutions’ generous warehouse donation is a game-changer for our local community, said long-time Toys for Tots Coordinator Watson Robinson. "Because every child truly deserves a little Christmas.”

In 2023, the local Toys for Tots initiative made a remarkable impact, distributing 299,636 toys and supporting 149,818 children across Dallas County, the City of Arlington, and Kaufman County. This year, the program aims to expand its reach and bring hope to even more families during the holiday season.

Located at the southeast corner of 2201 Chemsearch Boulevard in Irving, Texas, the donated warehouse space will serve as a central collection and distribution hub for toy donations benefiting children in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area. The expanded space demonstrates Move Solutions’ commitment to community support and corporate social responsibility.

“We’re thrilled to support Toys for Tots and make a meaningful difference in the lives of children during the holiday season,” said Michael Monette, CEO of Move Solutions. “Our family and the Move Solutions team is passionate about giving back, and this expanded warehouse space reflects our dedication to supporting families in need.”

The warehouse remains open for toy donations Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm; until the donations come to a close Friday, December 20. Community members are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys to help the program reach its 500,000 toy collection goal and bring joy to local children.

Toys for Tots, a program of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, has distributed over 677 million toys to 301 million children since its inception. Move Solutions’ substantial warehouse donation will significantly support the program’s mission of delivering hope to disadvantaged children through the gift of new toys and books.

About Move Solutions

Move Solutions is part of the Total Office Solutions Family of “Anywhere” Companies, committed to innovative workplace solutions and community engagement. The company continues to demonstrate its dedication to social impact through strategic partnerships and philanthropic initiatives. Visit https://www.movesolutions.com/ to learn more.

How to Donate

Location: Move Solutions, 2201 Chemsearch Blvd, Irving, Texas 75062

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

Online: Visit Toys for Tots Arlington

For more information about Toys for Tots, visit toysfortots.org.

Contact:

Coushatta Fuller

coushatta@agency50.com

+1 214 997-1223

