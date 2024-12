Congestive Heart Failure Therapeutics Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 6,900 million in 2023, | DelveInsight

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market

Congestive Heart Failure Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Congestive Heart Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of CHF, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congestive Heart Failure market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Congestive Heart Failure Market Report

• In November 2024:- Frank Ruschitzka- The purpose of the DAPA-VOLVO trial is to investigate the effects of Dapagliflozin on top of recommended standard therapy on volume status and vascular function in clinically stable de novo or chronic heart failure patients after hospitalization because of an acute decompensated heart failure event.

• The analysis of CHF in the 7MM draws a clear scenario which showed that the patients with HFpEF have a larger proportion (i.e., ~50%) because the heart is not severely affected but keeps on working through medication or symptomatic treatment, whereas, in the case of HFrEF, the patient’s heart is majorly affected. With growing age, the pumping rate of the heart declines.

• In 2023, among all the four New York Heart Association (NYHA) Classes of heart failure, Class II accounted for around 45% of the total diagnosed heart failure cases in the 7MM.

• Maximum cases of heart failure fall in the age group of ≥ 60 years. In 2023, approximately 6.8 million cases of heart failure in the US belonged to this age group.

• The leading Congestive Heart Failure Companies such as Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Bayer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, Mesoblast, Novo Nordisk, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, and others.

• Promising Congestive Heart Failure Therapies such as Furosemide, Torsemide, Bumetanide, Dapagliflozin, AB-1002, OPC 131461 10mg group, Kcentra, and others.

Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• total diagnosed prevalent cases

• gender-specific cases

• age-specific cases

• NYHA class-specific cases

• ejection fraction-specific cases

• type-specific cases of heart failure (acute and chronic)

Congestive Heart Failure Marketed Drugs

• ENTRESTO: Novartis

ENTRESTO combines a neprilysin inhibitor and an angiotensin II receptor blocker. In July 2015, the US FDA approved sacubitril with valsartan to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalization in patients with CHF (NYHA Class II-IV) associated with reduced ejection fraction and got expanded approval in October 2019 and February 2021 for pediatric patients aged ≥1 with symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction and adult patients with CHF respectively. ENTRESTO captured the major share of the CHF market in 2022.

• JARDIANCE: Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly

JARDIANCE is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor. The candidate is also being investigated in pivotal trials for heart failure post myocardial infarction and chronic kidney disease. In June 2021, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced that the European Commission had granted marketing authorization for JARDIANCE (empagliflozin) as a treatment for adults with symptomatic chronic HFrEF. Later in August 2021, it was approved by the US FDA. US FDA had granted Breakthrough Therapy designation based on results from the Phase III EMPEROR-Preserved trial. In the last year, JARDIANCE grabbed regulatory approval from all the major regulatory bodies (FDA, EMA, and PMDA) for the treatment of chronic heart failure in patients with HFpEF, thereby extending its targeted niche.

Emerging Congestive Heart Failure Drugs

• KERENDIA (finerenone): Bayer

Finerenone (BAY 94-8862) is an investigational novel, nonsteroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) that has been shown to block many harmful effects of mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) overactivation, which is a major driver of kidney and heart damage. The drug has received regulatory approval in the US, Canada, and the EU to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, and hospitalization for heart failure in adult patients with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes. The drug is currently in a Phase III FINEARTS-HF trial in patients with heart failure and left ventricular ejection fraction greater or equal to 40%. FINEARTS-HF is currently the largest outcome trial investigating an MRA in HFpEF.

• MOUNJARO (tirzepatide): Eli Lilly and Company

Tirzepatide (LY3298176) is a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single novel molecule. In May 2022, tirzepatide was approved by the US FDA as a treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of the clinical development program evaluating its safety and efficacy in participants with HFpEF and obesity. This drug has true potential and is expected to garner the maximum revenue by 2034.

Congestive Heart Failure Drug Market

The primeval drug classes like ACE inhibitors, ARBs, beta-blockers, and diuretics are still at the forefront of the heart failure treatment space. Furthermore, off-label usage of other therapies such as aldosterone antagonists, amiodarone, antiaggregants, anticoagulants, calcium antagonists, and nitrates, are also high in patients affected by heart failure. The majority of therapies are prescribed in combination, and beta-blockers are one of the most prescribed classes. Among the approved therapies, ENTRESTO is Novartis' one of the most important drugs, and its revenue is expected to rise in the next few years. At present, ENTRESTO leads the CHF market among the approved therapies. After a slow beginning, ENTRESTO has emerged as one of Novartis' most important growth drivers. With the current approval in preserved ejection fraction, ENTRESTO is getting bigger and better.

Congestive Heart Failure Market Outlook

After a scarcity of sustainable new therapies for more than a decade, new classes of agents for the treatment of patients with CHF were approved by the US FDA – ENTRESTO (sacubitril/valsartan), a combined angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) and CORLANOR (ivabradine), a sinoatrial node modulator. Both drugs are recommended for use as part of a comprehensive medical therapy regimen. Recently approved VERQUVO (vericiguat), from Merck Pharma, in January 2021 is the newest addition for treating heart failure. The drug is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart failure hospitalizations, or the need for outpatient intravenous diuretics. It is recommended in adults with symptomatic chronic heart failure and less than 45% ejection fraction. VERQUVO is a stimulator of soluble guanylate cyclase. In a recent update from the Heart Failure Association on SGLT2 inhibitors in heart failure, dapagliflozin or empagliflozin are recommended to reduce the risk of heart failure hospitalization and cardiovascular death in HFrEF patients already receiving guideline-directed medical therapy, regardless of the presence of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Therefore, the current treatment landscape for this patient pool includes a range of drugs with a variable mechanism of action, offering safe and tolerable treatment options. Recently, some approved drugs also got the label expansion for treating CHF in pediatric and adult patients.

Scope of the Congestive Heart Failure Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Congestive Heart Failure Companies - Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Bayer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, Mesoblast, Novo Nordisk, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, and others.

• Congestive Heart Failure Therapies- Furosemide, Torsemide, Bumetanide, Dapagliflozin, AB-1002, OPC 131461 10mg group, Kcentra, and others.

• Congestive Heart Failure Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Congestive Heart Failure Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Congestive Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Executive Summary of Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

4 Key Events

5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Market Overview At A Glance

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Treatment

9 Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction: Diagnosis and Management (2017)

10 Guidelines

11 Epidemiology and Patient Population

12 Patient Journey

13 Marketed Drugs

14 Emerging Drugs

15 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF): 7MM Analysis

16 Unmet Needs

17 Swot Analysis

18 Kol Views

19 Market Access and Reimbursement

20 Appendix

21 Delveinsight Capabilities

22 Disclaimer

