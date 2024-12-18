Digital Risk Management Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 29.2 billion by 2031

Digital Risk Management market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 29.2 billion by the conclusion of 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital risk management (DRM) encompasses strategies, processes, and tools that help organizations identify, assess, and mitigate risks associated with digital transformation and technology adoption. As businesses increasingly rely on digital infrastructures, the need to manage and protect digital assets from various risks, including cyber threats, data breaches, and regulatory compliance issues, has become paramount. Digital Risk Management market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 29.2 billion by the conclusion of 2031. Additionally, the report forecasts that the market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85550 The significant players operating in the global Digital Risk Management market are: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., Broadcom, NAVEX Global, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., Metricstream Inc., ServiceNow, RSA Security LLC, QualysThis Report lets you identify the opportunities in Digital Risk Management Market by means of a region:North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)Market Drivers and ChallengesMarket Drivers:Increasing Cybersecurity Threats: The rising incidence of cyber-attacks and data breaches is driving the demand for robust DRM solutions.Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulatory requirements across various regions are compelling organizations to adopt DRM practices.Digital Transformation: The growing adoption of digital technologies and cloud computing necessitates effective risk management strategies.Market Challenges:High Implementation Costs: The cost of implementing DRM solutions can be prohibitive for small and medium-sized enterprises.Complexity of Solutions: The complexity of integrating DRM solutions with existing systems poses a challenge for organizations.Lack of Skilled Professionals: There is a shortage of skilled professionals with expertise in digital risk management.Market TrendsArtificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: The integration of AI and ML in DRM solutions for predictive analytics and threat detection.Cloud-based DRM Solutions: The growing adoption of cloud-based DRM solutions due to their scalability and cost-effectiveness.Zero Trust Security Model: Increasing implementation of the Zero Trust model to enhance security postures.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-risk-management-market.html Key Market Study PointsThe DRM market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2031.North America holds the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific region expected to witness the highest growth rate.Key market drivers include the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks, stringent regulatory requirements, and digital transformation.Challenges include high implementation costs, complexity of solutions, and a shortage of skilled professionals.Major trends include the integration of AI and ML, cloud-based solutions, and the adoption of the Zero Trust security model. According to the TMR market research study, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031, reaching a value of US$ 624.1 Bn by 2031. Mainframe Modernization Services Market - The global mainframe modernization services market is expected to reach US$ 108.9 Bn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031 